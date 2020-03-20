Farmers markets are known to cultivate a festive atmosphere that attracts crowds, which is exactly what people are supposed to avoid during the coronavirus outbreak.
At their core, however, such markets are about food distribution, which is why they’re exempt from Oregon’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 25 people.
Now that they must emphasize only food — not fun — Oregon farmers markets are preparing to strip their operations down to the essentials during the spring season.
“The social fabric we’ve been weaving for years, we’re rapidly unraveling,” said Kelly Crane, executive director of the Oregon Farmers Market Association.
At least for the time being, live music is out, as are chairs, tables, kids' activities and anything else that would encourage people to congregate, she said.
Vendors will space their booths farther apart, lots of hand-washing stations will be provided and signs will advise visitors to maintain social distance, Crane said.
A couple of Oregon farmers markets have even decided against opening as planned this spring, since they didn’t have enough physical space available to spread out their vendors, she said.
Apart from providing an opportunity to buy food in the open air, the state's farmers markets are critical for the 6,700 small businesses that sell about $63 million worth of goods at them each year, Crane said.
Markets that maintain operations year-round have already seen a decline in attendance, but their sales haven’t dropped as sharply, she said. That’s because shoppers are still showing up individually, without their friends and families.
“People are really supportive,” Crane said. “They want these institutions to be around after the pandemic.”
Many local farmers and ranchers will be especially dependent on farmers markets this year, as their wholesale restaurant customers have largely been shut down indefinitely, said Trudy Toliver, executive director of the Portland Farmers Market, which is among the largest in the state.
“Direct-to-consumer sales is what will keep them going in this crisis,” Toliver said.
Community support will be especially important for such companies as artisan cheese producers, which can’t easily scale down or suspend their operations, she said. “They still have to feed their animals and milk their animals.”
Grocery stores in Brookings, Ore., have restrictions on the number of certain items people can buy, so residents see the importance of maintaining local sources of food, said Linda Stimson, market manager of the Brookings Harbor Farmers Market.
“If you stop local farms from producing, it’s hard to get them started again,” she said. “You can’t stop egg production or stop stuff from growing, but you can let it go to waste, which is crazy.”
Farm products sold at the market go directly from the grower to the consumer, which contributes to safety, Stimson said. “It’s not like it’s gone through multi-levels of hands.”
The coastal farmers market operates year-round and doesn’t attract as many people as big city markets, but visitors are still self-regulating despite the lack of known coronavirus cases in Curry County, Stimson said.
“People come and get their food and leave,” she said. “As far as festivities, I think that’s the last thing on people’s minds.”