Oregon farm groups have denounced a proposal to tax off-road machinery to raise money for Portland-area truck upgrades.

Oregon farm groups are blasting newly proposed taxes on off-road machinery for burdening rural businesses with the cost of retrofitting trucks in the state’s largest metropolitan area.

Sales and rentals of off-road machinery would be taxed under House Bill 3158, as would tires and the dyed diesel fuel used to power such equipment.

