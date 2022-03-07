Federal prosecutors have charged an Oregon grass seed farmer and wholesaler with wire fraud for allegedly paying kickbacks to a seed company representative.
The U.S. Department of Justice claims that Greg McCarthy, the owner of Ground Zero Seeds in Yamhill, Ore., paid more than $190,000 in kickbacks to his longtime friend, Richard Dunham, who oversaw warehousing and order fulfillment for Jacklin Seed, based in Liberty Lake, Wash.
McCarthy faces up to 20 years in federal prison, three years probation and a $380,000 fine if convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a felony. He’s scheduled to be arraigned by a U.S. magistrate judge on March 15.
Capital Press was unable to reach him for comment.
According to the indictment, McCarthy was paid an extra 2 cents per pound for grass seed and kicked that money back to Dunham in exchange for being chosen as a supplier for Jacklin Seed between 2015 and 2019.
“As a result of his position, Dunham could cause Jacklin to purchase grass seed from certain growers in Oregon rather than others,” the indictment said, with the alleged kickback scheme defrauding Jacklin Seed and its previous owner, the J.R. Simplot Co.
Dunham pretended to provide consulting and brokering services through a corporate entity that actually served to “conceal his receipt of kickbacks,” which he received from McCarthy as well as “other Jacklin suppliers,” the indictment said.
McCarthy and Dunham discussed the scheme in emails in which they referred to the kickbacks as “shoes” or as contributions to a “shoe fund,” the indictment said.
For example, the indictment said that when McCarthy asked about payment for several tall fescue deliveries in 2019, Dunham replied that “$480K in the mail to you as I type… Must mean I might be getting new shoes soon?”
McCarthy responded that, “Yes shoes should be coming soon,” after which he wrote a check for several thousand dollars that Dunham deposited in his consulting firm’s checking account, the indictment said.
The indictment marks the third criminal case brought by the federal government related to fraud by employees of Jacklin Seed.
Last year, the company’s former general manager, Chris Claypool, was sentenced to three years behind bars and three years probation after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges.
According to federal prosecutors, Claypool fraudulently earned millions of dollars by mislabeling grass seed, earning false commissions and inflating travel expenses. As part of his plea deal, he owes about $16 million in restitution and forfeited property.
Proseeds Marketing of Jefferson, Ore., was charged with misprision of a felony last year for helping to conceal Claypool’s scheme, for which the company agreed to $79,000 in restitution, a $5,000 fine, and year of probation under a plea deal.
Richard Dunham’s involvement has been cited by the federal government in all three of the cases, but a search of federal records does not show him named as a criminal defendant.