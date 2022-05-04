In response to surging interest, Oregon farm officials plan to ask state lawmakers for $7 million to invest in new and upgraded meat processing facilities.
In 2021, the Legislature authorized $2 million in grants for the Oregon Department of Agriculture to disburse to meat processors after the coronavirus outbreak laid bare vulnerabilities and bottlenecks in the food supply chain.
However, Oregon’s livestock producers contended with insufficient local processing capacity long before the pandemic.
“We have people hauling cattle hundreds of miles, even out of state, to access a USDA facility,” said Jonathan Sandau, ODA’s assistant director.
Earlier this year, the agency received 44 applications for those meat processing grants, which represents about $14 million in requested funds.
The total amount needed to complete those projects, including state grants and other sources of funding, would be roughly $40 million — which to ODA signals a strong need for further investment.
“There were a lot more applications than we anticipated,” Sandau said. “We’re excited for it.”
The agency plans to ask the Legislature’s emergency board for an additional $2 million for meat processing grants next month, followed by another $5 million request during the 2023 legislative session.
Meanwhile, the agency is developing recommendations for selecting 4 to 6 grant applications for the currently available $2 million, with ODA Director Alexis Taylor expected to make a final decision later this month.
“We will find the best applicants to fit the priorities of the program,” said Jess Paulson, director of ODA’s market access and certification program.
Up to $500,000 per project in grant funding is available for new construction and renovation of facilities that will operate under the new state meat inspection program, as well as facilities to be overseen by the USDA.
The idea is to make a meaningful investment in each facility while helping as many applicants as possible, Paulson said. “We could have applied $2 million to just one application but we didn’t think that would be an effective use of the money.”
The state meat inspection program, which was created by lawmakers last year, allows facilities to sell meat through retail outlets and restaurants in-state. Those inspected by USDA can sell their meat out-of-state as well.
Criteria for selecting projects are based on their ability to serve the maximum number of farmers and ranchers, rather than solely on the caliber of the application.
In other words, ODA is less likely to choose facilities that would only serve one vertically integrated producer, or that would be built in an area without much processing demand.
“It’s doing the right thing for the right people at the right place,” Paulson said. “It’s not just a willy-nilly gut feeling.”
Geographic diversity will also be taken into account, as will the processing function of the facility. For example, in some areas, slaughter may be the “bottleneck” in the meat supply, while others may require cut-and-wrap operations.
Applicants that performed strongly but didn’t obtain grants will be encouraged to apply for future rounds of funding.
“We hope to get additional funding back to those that are really qualified,” Paulson said.
Funding for in-stare meat processing capacity has enjoyed bipartisan support and the $2 million proposal is likely to fare well before the emergency board next month, said Mary Anne Cooper, vice president for government affairs at the Oregon Farm Bureau.
“I don’t think that will be a hard sell,” she said.
The $5 million proposal will also probably be viewed favorably during the 2023 legislative session, though much will depend on support from the new governor, as well as the budget outlook and inter-party relations, she said.
While there’s long been a “massive pent-up demand” for additional meat processing in Oregon, it’s tough to make it work financially without government help, Cooper said.
“If you want local meat processing, you’re going to have to make it happen,” she said.