Irrigation 8 (copy)

An open canal within an Eastern Oregon irrigation district. Proposed legislation would allow Oregon regulators to seek injunctions against illegal water diversions and storage, alarming farm groups who fear the authority is too extensive.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

Several farm groups oppose legislation to allow Oregon water regulators to seek injunctions against illegal water use, fearing the new authority would be too far-reaching.

In recent years, the state’s Water Resources Department has documented a surge in water law violations that are often connected to illegal marijuana production.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you