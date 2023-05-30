Oregon farmers' market (copy)

Oregon lawmakers have updated the rules for farmers selling directly to the public, such as through farmers markets.

 Capital Press file photo

A comprehensive overhaul of Oregon’s farm direct marketing law has cleared the Legislature with broad bipartisan support.

On May 25, the House unanimously passed Senate Bill 507, which updates the rules for farmers who sell food directly to consumers without state food safety inspections.

