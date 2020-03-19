SALEM — While Oregon is not yet ready to implement a "shelter-in-place" order to limit the spread of coronavirus, farmers and ranchers are making their case as an essential service to avoid being disrupted heading into the spring and summer growing seasons.
The Oregon Farm Bureau sent a letter Wednesday to Gov. Kate Brown, asking that farm activities be exempt from any future restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise statewide. Oregon had at least 88 known cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
"Agriculture relies on specific seasons to produce Oregon's food, fiber and other farm and ranch products," states the letter, signed by OFB Executive Vice President Dave Dillon. "We are entering a decisive moment as spring arrives. Any interruptions now will have long-lasting and dire consequences for the entire year and perhaps beyond that."
Brown told reporters Thursday morning she does not currently plan to issue a statewide order for residents to shelter in place, though she acknowledged that may be necessary later. That means residents would be required to stay home except for certain activities, such as going to the grocery store or the doctor.
Shelter-in-place orders have already been adopted in the San Francisco Bay Area and parts of Northern California. It is also being discussed in places like New York City, Boston and Chicago.
In its letter to the governor, the Farm Bureau asked that critical farm work, such as fertilizer delivery, irrigation and equipment repairs and fuel delivery, be allowed to continue through any emergency order to maintain the food supply chain.
"We believe essential services should include farming, ranching, fishing and all commercial activities in conjunction with cultivation that are necessary for the production, processing and transportation of agricultural products," the letter states.
A spokesman for the governor did not immediately return a request for comment.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has identified agriculture as one of 16 critical industries that should continue as the country addresses responding to coronavirus. That includes on-farm labor, food processing, distribution and other support services such as commodity inspections, packaging and storage.
Per the agencies' guidance, issued Thursday, "If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule."
The list is not a federal directive. However, it is meant to advise state, local and tribal governments.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Farm Bureau is also encouraging its members to donate extra personal protective equipment to hospitals — particularly medical grade masks, gloves and N95 NIOSH particulate filter and fluid shields that may be used on farms.
"We sent out an email to Farm Bureau members asking anyone with those types of supplies to contact us, and we'll connect them with a local hospital," said OFB spokeswoman Anne Marie Moss.
Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Mary Anne Cooper at maryanne@oregonfb.org.