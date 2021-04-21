Keeping an old car or camper in the barn wouldn’t disqualify Oregon farmers from the agricultural building code exemption under a bill the state House has passed.
Agricultural buildings aren’t currently subject to building codes, but county code enforcers have called into question whether structures remain exempt if they’re used for non-farm purposes.
House Bill 2611 was proposed to clarify the problem and avoid potential litigation if farmers are eventually cited for code violations.
Farmers use their barns like home garages and shouldn’t face disqualification for storing common items in them, said Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville.
“If that is the case, every farm in Oregon will lose their building code exemption because the barns are almost always used for farm uses and as a place for personal storage,” she said. “This bill will clear up an ambiguous law and help Oregon farm families.”
The House voted 48-8 in favor of HB 2611, which is supported by the Oregon Farm Bureau and the Oregon Property Owners Association.
The bill was amended by the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee to clarify that farm buildings can have “incidental and accessory” uses in addition to housing livestock, storing machinery and other agricultural uses.
The items must be “personal” to the farm’s owners or their immediate family and cannot pose a greater hazard than regular farm uses.
However, HB 2611 may encounter further revisions now that it’s being considered by the Senate.
Rep. Susan McLain, R-Hillsboro, said she’d voted the bill out of committee despite concerns of building code enforcers who wanted to specify that non-farm uses be “temporary.”
That requirement wasn’t ultimately included in the version of HB 2611 passed by the House.
“I’m putting on the record that if there are some fatal flaws with that definition, I am hoping it will be corrected in the Senate,” McLain said.
The Oregon Farm Bureau preferred not to include the “temporary” requirement because it could have arbitrarily limited storage to six months, while some items might need to be stored for seven or eight months, said Samantha Bayer, the organization’s policy counsel.
Also, the temporary requirement would likely “be difficult to enforce,” she said.
Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, said the Senate should take a closer look at including the temporary requirement, which would pose just as much of an enforcement obstacle as the provision related to hazards.
“If we don’t have enforcement on one, we may not have enforcement on the other,” she said.