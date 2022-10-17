210423_cp1_news_dj fuel costs Truck on interstate highway (copy) (copy)

The governor-appointed Oregon Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously in September to expand the Clean Fuels Program, accelerating targets meant to lower the carbon footprint of the state's transportation sector.

SALEM — Oregon regulators are accelerating targets meant to lower the carbon footprint of the state's transportation sector.

The governor-appointed Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously in September to expand the Clean Fuels Program.

