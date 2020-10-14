Oregon’s energy regulators have recommended moving forward with a controversial 3,900-acre solar facility opposed by some local farmers, which automatically triggers contested case proceedings.
Opponents of the Obsidian Solar Center near Christmas Valley, Ore., must request to participate in the contested case process by Nov. 9 to make their objections before an administrative hearings officer.
The hearings officer will eventually make a recommendation regarding the project to Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council, which will either then approve or deny the solar developer’s application.
At this point, there is no firm timeline for the contested case process other than the Nov. 9 deadline for petitions, said Kellen Tardaewether, senior siting analyst at the Oregon Department of Energy, which has recommended approving the project.
“After that, everything is speculative,” she said.
The EFSC process provides “one-stop shopping” for energy facilities to meet all state requirements through a “consolidated review,” Tardaewether said. Challenges to the EFSC’s final order are heard directly by the state Supreme Court.
Under the proposed order recently recommended by the state Department of Energy, the solar facility would remain 3,900 acres and few changes are made to a draft plan completed earlier this year.
Farmers and neighbors who oppose the Obsidian Solar Center complain the 6-square-mile solar facility will displace deer and elk and rabbits and other rodents onto nearby crop fields.
Other concerns about the project include erosion from its development and damage to native vegetation.
“The land that abuts this project on three sides has largely been put to farm uses, and there are inherent conflicts between the farm uses and the proposed facility,” said Mike Reeder, attorney for landowners opposed to the project, during a hearing this summer.
Reeder said the project is “inappropriately located” and could instead be sited on property that’s potentially owned by the state or federal governments that’s more distant from farms.
Obsidian Renewable, the project’s developer, claims the facility will be built with minimal soil leveling or grading, which will minimize erosion, while the migratory patterns of wild game will adapt to the loss of winter habitat.