Renovating a barn to host weddings doesn’t necessarily transform it into a structure that’s prohibited in an exclusive farm zone, according to Oregon’s Court of Appeals.
The appellate court has determined that Clackamas County’s approval of a barn remodeling project for a “home occupation” events venue shouldn’t have been blocked by the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
Constructing a small food preparation area, replacing a dirt floor with concrete for dancing and installing sound-proofing, new siding and additional doors doesn’t mean “the building would no longer be usable as a barn,” the ruling said.
Landowner Mark Herkamp obtained permission for the project from a county hearings officer but LUBA overturned that approval last year, ordering the local government to consider whether the proposal can move forward “without the extensive renovations and construction elements.”
Instead of examining whether the evidence supported the hearings officer’s decision, LUBA wrongly acted as the “factfinder” and “appears to have substituted its own judgment about the character of that barn,” the appellate court said.
Nothing in the record indicates the food preparation area — which would only take up 7% of the structure — and other changes can’t exist in an EFU zone as long as “all of its other features are those of a barn,” the ruling said.
However, the Court of Appeals has also ruled that it’s possible for a barn overhaul in an EFU zone to go too far.
The appellate court upheld LUBA’s ruling that removing livestock stalls to divide another barn into “brides and grooms” rooms would change that second structure’s character enough to violate land use law.
The ruling also upheld LUBA’s decision that constructing a new restroom building and septic field to accommodate up to 300 people wasn’t allowed in the EFU zone.
Opponents of the barn renovation project fear that turning farm structures into dance or banquet halls will attract visitors and traffic who will disrupt farm machinery and other agricultural practices. Such venues also drive up land values until agriculture becomes economically unviable, critics say.
Apart from the question of barn renovations, the Court of Appeals weighed in on the number of workers who can be employed at one time in an EFU home occupation, such as the proposed wedding venue.
The farmland preservation group 1,000 Friends of Oregon argued such home occupations are prohibited from employing more than five people — such as caterers and photographers — even if they weren’t all on-site at once.
LUBA disagreed with that interpretation and the appellate court has now upheld its interpretation of land use law, ruling that the five-person limit only applies to people working simultaneously at the site.