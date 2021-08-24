The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld Yamhill County’s decision to deny a controversial landfill expansion that neighboring farmers claimed would disrupt local agriculture.
The county refused to allow the Riverbend Landfill to increase its footprint by 29 acres last year, citing concerns about litter, pests and water quality impacts on surrounding growers.
A legal challenge by Waste Management, the landfill’s owner, has now been rejected by the appellate court, which agreed with the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals that the county followed the law in denying the application.
The issue before the Court of Appeals was narrow: Whether the county should have explained in detail why it rejected a floodplain development permit along with its denial of the overall site design.
When the county rejected the overall project, “further consideration” of the floodplain development permit “was rendered unnecessary,” the Court of Appeals said.
The earlier decision by LUBA more broadly determined that Yamhill County had sufficiently explained why the landfill’s farm impacts could not be “mitigated to an insignificant level” by the operator.
For example, Waste Management argued the county should have better explained why small amounts of plastic litter would force impermissible changes to nearby hay production.
However, LUBA found the local government’s reasoning to be “more than adequate.”
Waste Management announced it would stop accepting public garbage and recycling this summer, even before the appellate court’s decision. However, the facility will still bring in contaminated soil and solid waste to prepare its slopes for final cover.
The landfill opened about four decades ago but the owners approached the county about expanding it in 2009.
The local government’s approval of the proposal was subject to prolonged litigation, with the state’s Supreme Court issuing a landmark decision in 2019 overturning the county’s permit.
The ruling established the legal precedent that adverse agricultural impacts must be reviewed “practice by practice and farm by farm” and cannot simply be compensated with cash.