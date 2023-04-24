A bed-and-breakfast built to hotel standards was unlawfully approved as a home occupation in a farm dwelling, according to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Court (copy)

The planned two-story building in Yamhill County isn’t plausibly a farm dwelling under state land use law because the “design features of the proposed structure as a whole are those of a motel, for transient lodging,” the appellate court said.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you