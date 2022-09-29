An Oregon land use ruling has again overturned a Linn County zoning decision that would allow a landowner to subdivide a 100-acre farm forest property.
The state Land Use Board of Appeals has determined the county appears to have authorized a greater “dwelling density” than allowed for big game habitat on the property.
“It is unclear whether and how the county evaluated the impact of the proposed zone change with respect to dwelling density and protected habitat,” according to LUBA.
The ruling also faulted the county for not safeguarding the habitat from possible development impacts in the future.
Conditions imposed on the rezoned property are meant to protect wildlife habitat, but LUBA said the county created “no mechanism” to ensure future land divisions will comply with those terms.
The ruling has sent those questions back to the county government, which must explain how the zoning change complies with density standards and how habitat conditions will be enforced in the future.
In explaining its decision, the county will have to buttress its assertions and it's unlikely to simply "rubber stamp" the same decision, said Andrew Mulkey, attorney for 1,000 Friends of Oregon, a nonprofit that challenged the rezone.
"I think it could lead to a substantive change" to the development plan, he said. "That's what I am hoping for."
Capital Press was unable to reach an attorney for the landowners, who defended the county's zone change before LUBA.
The dispute relates to a larger Oregon land use conflict over “non-resource” zoning for properties that allegedly aren’t feasible for commercial agriculture or forestry.
Critics say the “non-resource” designation allows for developments to circumvent the state’s protections for farm and forest land.
Upon closer examination, reports that ostensibly demonstrate property is unproductive don't actually back up such conclusions, said Mulkey of 1,000 Friends of Oregon.
"It's open to manipulation, or at least if you're not paying attention, it's open to sailing through," he said.
In this case, rezoning the property from “farm forest” to “non-resource” would have allowed the 108 acres to be split into 10 parcels.
The county and landowners believed the plan would provide an economic benefit while still promoting and retaining rare oak savannah habitat.
However, 1,000 Friends of Oregon nonprofit was skeptical the habitat could survive the subdivision, particularly since the new zone allows for further division into 5-acre lots.
On the broader scale, the group worries that such “non-resource” rezoning will spur development outside urban growth boundaries, consuming farms and forests while increasing expenses for firefighting and other services.
"You run into all kinds of issues with putting people into homes in the way of wildfires and things like that," Mulkey said.
In 2020, LUBA reversed the zone change, which would have permanently blocked the subdivision, after finding it was “prohibited by law” under wildlife protections in the county’s land use plan.
Later that year, however, the state’s Court of Appeals said that LUBA “erroneously failed to defer” to the county’s reasonable interpretation of its own land use regulations.
Now, LUBA has stopped the property from being rezoned for the second time, though the decision has been remanded to the county rather than permanently reversed.
