Oregon’s Yamhill County will stop pursuing a controversial rail-to-trail project that’s encountered repeated land use problems and objections from farmers along the route.
The county’s board of commissioners voted 2-1 to withdraw its land use application to build the three-mile recreational trail between the towns of Carlton and Yamhill during a Feb. 4 hearing. The project is along a longer 12-mile portion of rail property bought by the county for $1.4 million.
Farmers opposed to the project argued the Yamhelas-Westsider trail would restrict pesticide spraying, invite trespassers and endanger food safety, among other issues.
Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals blocked the project’s approval three times, most recently finding that Yamhill County didn’t sufficiently analyze the trail’s impacts on agricultural practices.
Although abandoning the project will likely mean repaying a $1 million state grant for a nearly-completed bridge and other project components, commissioners Mary Starrett and Lindsay Berschauer said they didn’t want to continue spending money on litigation over the project.
“It doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight,” said Starrett, the board’s chair. “I believe it would be in our best interest to cut our losses.”
Starrett said the decision was “regrettable” but that it wouldn’t make sense to “throw good money after bad,” especially since there is no assurance the project would ever pass muster under state land use law.
“We have been fighting this litigation with other people’s money,” she said.
The predicament regarding state grant money was “foreshadowed and warned about” for years, yet the county plowed ahead with the project despite the adverse legal decisions, said Berschauer, the board’s vice-chair.
“Just because you want something doesn’t mean it’s going to be legal or possible,” she said. “You can stop the bleeding and regroup and focus on the lessons learned.”
Commissioner Casey Kulla voted against withdrawing the land use application for the trail, arguing the county should continue with a “master planning” process that could resolve legal questions posed by LUBA.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has been a “good partner” in planning for the trail and wouldn’t likely require the immediate repayment of grant funds if the county proceeded with the project in good faith, Kulla said.
“That is a way out of this box, legally,” he said. “I still think there is a path forward.”
Starrett countered that the county should have sought input from affected landowners and thoroughly planned for the project before moving ahead with the grants and land use process.
“That train has left the station,” she said.
Berschauer said that continuing with the master plan wouldn’t be a responsible use of taxpayer money and would disregard serious problems with the project.
“That comment ignores the wreckage in the middle of the road,” she said. “We can’t just drive around it and continue with the master plan.”