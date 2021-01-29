Rather than immediately pull the plug on a controversial recreational trail, Oregon’s Yamhill County will try to negotiate a solution with farmers who oppose the project.
County officials have found themselves in a tough spot after the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals repeatedly blocked the 3-mile Yamhelas Westsider Trail, ruling that its impacts to agriculture weren’t adequately analyzed.
A majority of the county’s three-member board of commissioners now wants to withdraw the proposal rather than continue litigating with opponents, but doing so could mean abandoning construction of a bridge along the route that’s nearly completed.
To further complicate the matter, most of the $1 million state transportation grant for the bridge has already been spent and the county would likely be on the hook to repay that money if the trail project were terminated.
Mary Starrett, chair of the board of commissioners, said she remains opposed to the “rail-to-trail” project, which critics have argued will complicate pesticide spraying and invite trespassers, among other problems.
“This project should never have been sited where it is,” Starrett said during a Jan. 28 hearing.
However, Starrett said she hopes to find a way to “extricate” the bridge construction from the overall recreational trail. The county tried building the bridge before the full project won final land use approval. LUBA determined the project was unlawful last year.
“It doesn’t do anyone any good. It’s an eyesore, an expensive eyesore,” Starrett said of the bridge. “I would love to say it’s done, it’s over, put a stake in the heart of this project. But it may not be in our best interests.”
Lindsay Berschauer, vice chair of the board of commissioners, said she’s not willing to proceed with the land use process for the project, which would likely involve spending more taxpayer money on litigation.
“There is no reason to think we won’t,” she said. “The current iteration of the plan is a non-starter.”
While leaving the bridge unfinished is undesirable, the county shouldn’t treat its own project differently than other controversial land use proposals, Berschauer said. For example, it wouldn’t have been fair to opponents of a landfill expansion or a rock quarry if those projects simply moved forward without land use approval.
“Would that have been acceptable? Of course not,” she said. “We’re kind of applying different standards to ourselves as a government entity.”
Berschauer initially moved to end the county’s proposal for the recreational trail but ultimately withdrew that motion to give the local government time to negotiate with the project’s opponents and the Oregon Department of Transportation, which approved the $1 million grant.
Commissioner Casey Kulla said he’s hoping that discussions with the project’s critics can “loosen the tightly coupled relationship between the bridge and trail” and result in a creative solution to the conundrum.
“I’d like to find a way for us to finish the bridge,” said Kulla, who in the past had supported the trail.
One possibility discussed by the commissioners involved a new proposal that would re-route the trail to avoid traversing sensitive farmland. However, this option would require re-starting the land use process from scratch and probably entail other complications.
The board of commissioners agreed to revisit the matter at a Feb. 4 meeting, once more information was available.
Capital Press was unable to reach the attorney for the project’s opponents for comment as of press time.