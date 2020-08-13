Opponents of a landfill expansion have convinced Oregon’s Yamhill County to deny a proposed 29-acre increase in its footprint due to concerns about its impact on nearby farms.
Yamhill County’s Board of Commissioners recently voted 2-1 against allowing Waste Management, the Riverbend Landfill’s owner, to proceed with the project, which local farmers claimed would strew litter, attract birds and cause other problems.
Casey Kulla, the board’s chair, said the proposal continues to raise questions about air and water quality, as well as the cumulative effect of birds and litter on surrounding farms.
“Maybe one is about planting and the other is about harvesting, but both of those things have costs,” Kulla said at an Aug. 6 board meeting.
For example, litter can disrupt baling equipment that’s harvesting hay and grass straw, which are important Oregon crops, even though it superficially may not appear to be a major problem, Kulla said.
“They do look like tremendously powerful machines but they do require a finely-tuned operation,” he said. “So I recognize it’s more than it seems at first glance.”
County commissioner Rick Olson said he’s concerned the possible failure of the berm used to expand the landfill would harm farmers downstream of the facility, which is near the South Yamhill River.
“I’m very concerned we will see an increase of impacts in the proposed expansion area and we will see impacts on farms we have not had,” he said. “In all honesty, if it was just a continuance of the existing landfill, I don’t like it, but I could live with it.”
County commissioner Mary Starrett voted in favor of allowing the landfill expansion because it met the necessary criteria for mitigating farm impacts, building in a floodplain and site design.
“I never would have been on a board that approved the siting of it, but I don’t believe an expansion is out of line,” Starrett said. “Especially with the way that Waste Management has in the past mitigated a lot of these issues.”
The county’s denial of Waste Management’s application can be challenged before Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals within 21 days of the county’s decision becoming final.
Capital Press was unable to reach a representative of Waste Management about its plans for the landfill as of press time.
Ramsey McPhillips, a neighboring farmer and longtime critic of the landfill, said opponents are ready to keep fighting the expansion if the county's decision is appealed to LUBA or if Waste Management submits a new proposal to the county.
“If they want to do it again, this all starts again,” he said.
McPhillips said he’s heartened that the county has rejected expansion plans for the landfill for the first time, as well as the decision by several local municipalities to take their business elsewhere due to environmental concerns.
The landfill has repeatedly been cited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Clean Air Act violations, which would have to be considered in any new application for the expansion, along with its traffic impacts and seismic stability, he said.
Apart from Riverbend, McPhillips wants Oregon to find alternatives to disposing garbage in landfills, such as better plastic recycling and agricultural use of organic waste.
“I’m moderately optimistic because I think the markets and the need for landfills is waning,” he said.
The 87-acre landfill started operating in 1982 but was expected to run out of room after about 30 years, prompting the facility’s proposed expansion in 2009.
The project has since been the subject of intense land use battles, most recently culminating in a landmark 2019 Oregon Supreme Court decision that Yamhill County improperly approved the expansion.
Aside from affecting the landfill in particular, the ruling established case law broadly affecting developments on farmland by determining cash payments to farmers cannot compensate for adverse impacts to agriculture.
The ruling also said that impacts of development must be analyzed “practice by practice and farm by farm,” rather than just examining the “overall supply of agricultural land.”