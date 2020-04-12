Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals has ordered Yamhill County to stop building a bridge that’s part of a controversial recreational trail opposed by local farmers.
Last year, LUBA blocked the county’s approval of a 2.8-mile portion of the trail, ruling that the local government must analyze the project’s impacts on agriculture more rigorously.
The Yamhelas-Westsider trail’s effects on pesticide spraying, food safety and trespass problems weren’t sufficiently studied by the county, according to LUBA.
However, the board disagreed with the project’s opponents that Yamhill County had wrongly entered into a contract with an engineering firm to design three bridges along the trail, much of which would be converted from an existing railroad easement.
LUBA ruled that the design contract didn’t authorize any actual development and so it wasn’t subject to the land use process.
Farmers who oppose the trail nonetheless noticed that work on one of the bridges had begun this spring, which led their attorney to find that Yamhill County had signed a contract for its construction in January.
“They saw them starting to construct the bridge and thought, ‘What the heck?’” said Wendie Kellington, their attorney.
Under the terms of the contract, the county agreed to pay more than $560,000 for Farline Bridge Inc. to finish the project by May 1.
The bridge would likely already be completed under the ordinary timeline for challenging county land use decisions before LUBA, which prompted Kellington to ask the board to expedite the process.
Kellington filed a motion requesting that LUBA immediately suspend the county’s decision to proceed with bridge construction over Stag Hollow Creek because it didn’t comply with any required land use procedures.
The county’s decision ignored LUBA’s earlier order to conduct a more substantive review of farm impacts, while the bridge itself would cause irreparable injury to local farmers by providing the public with access to the trail, the motion argued.
Aside from farm impacts, the project’s critics claim the bridge work is occurring in a sensitive riparian area across a salmon-bearing stream without the necessary federal environmental permits.
“They figure if they build it, maybe they can ask for forgiveness to keep it,” Kellington said. “Why are you spending all this public money before you know you can get the trail approved?”
On April 10, LUBA granted the farmers’ motion for an interim stay of the county’s decision, based on legal precedents in which the board had stopped the demolition of historic buildings.
The county will have until April 16 to respond to the opponents’ arguments and LUBA expects to decide whether to extend the stay of the bridge project by April 23.
Capital Press was unable to reach Christian Boenisch, Yamhill County’s counsel, for comment about the LUBA order as of press time.
During a hearing on Jan. 16, Yamhill County Commissioner Rick Olson said he supported the project because it “continues on a long tedious road of getting the trail in and getting the trail finished.”
Olson and Casey Kulla, chair of the board of commissioners, voted in favor of the contract while vice chair Mary Starrett voted against it.
“I continue to have opposition to any more expenditures on this because I believe that the trail is ill-advised in terms of securing the property rights of our farmers, so I would not be in favor of any more expenditures on the trail,” Starrett said.
The county’s decision to move forward with an important element of the project without obtaining the required land use approval is highly unusual, said Wellington, the farmers’ attorney.
“Applicants doing what happened in private situations is really rare but we’ve never found a case of government doing this,” she said. “For as many years as I’ve been doing this, I’ve never seen it.”