Oregon’s Douglas County must reconsider its decisions allowing new dwellings on forestland and creating a new zone for 20-acre rural home sites.
Last year, the county government changed its land use plan to allow so-called “template” dwellings in its timber resource zone.
Such dwellings are permitted if a property is already surrounded by other homes and smaller parcels, subject to statewide criteria and county land use regulations.
Farmland conservations groups — 1,000 Friends of Oregon and Friends of Douglas County — challenged that decision before the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
In response, the county government admitted that the change didn’t comply with its own comprehensive land use plan.
LUBA has now remanded the issue to the county, finding that allowing the template dwellings isn't consistent with its policy to prohibit development that's incompatible with forest management.
While Douglas County conceded the problem with the template dwellings, it defended creating the “rural transitional” zoning designation, which would allow for new 20-acre home sites on certain farmland.
In this case, LUBA rejected those arguments and ruled that the new zoning designation could negatively affect big game habitat and violates the statewide land use goal of protecting natural resources.
In 2019, Douglas County was required to by LUBA to reconsider a similar plan to authorize 20-acre home sites on 22,500 acres of farmland under a new “rural open space” zoning designation.
The county argued that residential development would only be allowed on properties that aren’t suitable for agriculture or timber production. LUBA ruled the new zoning designation didn’t comply with farm and forest preservation goals.
