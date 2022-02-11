SALEM — Oregon counties could suspend new hemp production to prevent the crop from camouflaging illegal marijuana cultivation under a bill headed for a Senate vote.
Under Senate Bill 1564, recently passed unanimously by a key legislative committee, county governments could declare a moratorium on new hemp licenses for two years.
The legislation’s original language would have allowed the Oregon Department of Agriculture to cease issuing new hemp licenses statewide.
However, the Senate Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery Committee amended the bill to shift that authority to county governments.
Hemp growers licensed in 2020 and 2021 would be exempt from any moratorium.
“This is a significant move to local control,” said Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, the committee’s chair and SB 1564’s chief sponsor.
The bill’s proponents decided to change their approach because illicit marijuana growers pretending to grow hemp are largely a problem in Jackson and Josephine counties, he said.
Those two Southern Oregon counties will probably impose a moratorium on new hemp licenses if the bill passes, Golden said. “Perhaps, very likely no other county will.”
Opponents of the bill argued that it’s pointless to restrict hemp licenses because an oversupply already caused the crop’s registered acreage to plummet last year by nearly 90%, to 7,000 acres.
“It made no economic sense to grow a crop that would cost more to produce than what it could be sold for,” said Matt Cyrus, a hemp grower near Sisters, Ore.
Last year, lawmakers passed comprehensive legislation — House Bill 3000 — aimed at closing regulatory loopholes and increasing funding to curb illegal cannabis production.
That law should be allowed to do its job without burdening the legal hemp industry, said Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of government affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
“We should be encouraging new growers to enter that market, especially if the market rebounds and there are new opportunities for grain and fiber and other products,” she said.
Lawmakers would be better off creating a “tip line” so people could report hemp farms they suspect are covering for illicit marijuana production, said Jon Iverson, a hemp grower near Woodburn, Ore.
Hemp producers should be required to have proof of water rights for irrigation, which is already mandatory for legal marijuana growers, and to make their operations available to inspectors at any time, Iverson said.
“When we have a problem with speeders, we don’t limit driver’s licenses. We increase enforcement,” he said. “I think we really need to increase enforcement on this.”
Suspending new hemp licenses would be “definitively counterproductive” to stopping illegal marijuana, since most illicit growers don’t bother obtaining regulatory approval, said Seth Crawford, a hemp seed producer near Monmouth, Ore.
“A hemp license does not shield a grower. It guarantees access by ODA and law enforcement,” he said.
The type of greenhouse system conducive to producing illegal marijuana is only used by a small fraction of hemp farmers, while most of them grow it as a field crop, said Beau Whitney, an economist who tracks the industry.
“This is a re-criminalization of hemp and this policy of re-criminalization must stop today,” he said.
Proponents of SB 1564 said the bill’s amended version would give regulatory agencies and law enforcement time to beef up enforcement in problem areas.
“I think this represents a thoughtful compromise,” said Tyler Janzen, legislative affairs manager for the Association of Oregon Counties. “This amendment creates an optional tool for counties.”
Roughly 75% of hemp farms in Southern Oregon were estimated to serve as a cover for illegal marijuana last year, said Sheriff Nathan Sickler of Jackson County.
“It will take time and ongoing support to change the direction we’ve been headed for many years,” he said. “When you can’t regulate an industry, it makes no sense to add more work for our regulatory agencies.”
Sickler said he’s sympathetic to legitimate hemp growers who’d be hindered by the bill.
However, his deputies have been overwhelmed by the number of illicit marijuana operations that use the crop for subterfuge, Sickler said.
“It’s so wrought with fraud and bad actors that it’s very difficult to protect those who are abiding by the laws,” he said. “There are too many grows and not enough resources to deal with them all.”