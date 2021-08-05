Oregon’s Polk County correctly rejected a proposal to rezone 228 acres of farmland to allow for 10-acre home sites, according to a state land use ruling.
The county government relied on sufficient evidence to determine that an exception to the state land use goal of farmland preservation wasn’t justified, the Land Use Board of Appeals said.
Simmons Family Properties, one of the landowners that petitioned for the rezone, hasn’t proven that farming and forestry are impractical on the 228 acres because the property is “irrevocably committed” to other non-resource uses, according to LUBA.
Simmons argued that most surrounding properties have single-family dwellings and 77% are already smaller than 10 acres, but failed to refute the county’s finding that its 4-square-mile “study area” was too large, the ruling said.
Because the 4-square-mile study area was “too expansive,” the county instead analyzed land uses on 14 parcels directly adjacent to the 228-acre property. Studying these 14 parcels wasn’t improper and the county wasn’t required to consider more distant land uses as a “relevant factor,” according to LUBA.
Wayne Simmons, principal of Simmons Family Properties, said he's currently leaning against challenging LUBA's ruling before the state's Court of Appeals because he fears it would be a waste of money, but hasn't made a final decision.
If the land was rezoned, the plan was to build "multi-million dollar houses" on 22 parcels on "some of the best view property in the entire Willamette Valley," Simmons said.
Despite the county's and LUBA's decisions, Simmons said the property isn’t suitable for commercial agriculture or forestry due to its rocky, shallow soils and high elevation.
"We're stuck with a hilltop that has no value," he said.
Pinot noir grapes wouldn't be productive on the property and other varietals haven't been shown to be profitable, Simmons said.
The property's impracticality for forestry and agriculture was supported by expert testimony that was ignored by the county, he said. "They had no facts to show why they voted the way they did."
The 4-square-mile study area encompassed urban areas to show the property was impractical for farming and forestry, said Jasmine Zimmer-Stucky, working lands engagement manager for the 1,000 Friends of Oregon farmland preservation group.
“They were taking too broad a look to try to prove their point,” she said.
Meanwhile, most of the 228 acres are high-value soils in the “coveted” Eola Hills wine-growing area, she said. “There is agriculture that can happen on this property on a large scale.”
Friends of Polk County, a local farmland preservation group, is also heartened the property will remain in farm and forestry uses, said Sarah Deumling, its president.
It’s not plausible that the property should be converted into housing because it’s unsuitable for agriculture, she said. “We had so much evidence to the contrary. I think it was an overwhelming consensus that it’s good for all sorts of things.”
The Oregon Department of Agriculture also told Polk County that the 228 acres remain usable for crops, including berries, grapes and Christmas trees.
The LUBA ruling pertains to exceptions to the state’s goal of farmland preservation, which is a process that’s important for counties to get right, said Jim Johnson, ODA’s land use specialist.
Counties cannot approve non-farm uses in “exclusive farm use” zones if they interfere with agriculture, he said.
For that reason, landowners can’t then claim that permitted non-farm uses have rendered their property impractical for farming, Johnson said.
If the properties were rezoned on this basis, it could provide a rationale for further housing development, he said. “They could in turn implicate surrounding lands and their ability to conduct farming and forestry practices."