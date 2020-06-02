Oregon’s Yamhill County has approved converting a three-mile stretch of abandoned railroad into a recreational trail for the third time.
Farmers who oppose the project have likewise vowed to challenge the project again before Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals for impermissibly having a significant adverse effect on agricultural practices.
The county’s approval of the Yamhelas Westider Trail was previously overturned by LUBA in 2018 for procedural reasons and again in 2019 due to an insufficient analysis of farm impacts.
On May 28, Yamhill County’s Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve findings that more thoroughly examine the trail’s consequences for pesticide spraying and other practices, which is intended to remedy deficiencies identified by LUBA.
The county concluded the trail won’t interfere with pesticide operations because neighboring farmers already have no right to spray the property or use it as a buffer under the labels for common chemicals.
To minimize the perception of danger from pesticides, the county has decided to install explanatory signs about agricultural practices and warning visitors against trespassing.
Other conditions for the project include fencing along the trail and agreements with farmers who need to cross the trail to reach their fields.
Yamhill County has more than 700 miles of roads, most of which pass through farmland without creating any more conflicts with agriculture than the trail will likely cause, said Ken Friday, the county’s planning director, during the May 28 hearing.
“If we were having the spray conflicts described by the farmers related to the trail, we would likely have those same issues on other roads,” Friday said. “However, the use of existing roads does not appear to be having the significant issues described by farmers on surrounding land.”
Commissioner Rick Olson said the trail’s length is relatively short and it’s more likely to be used by locals than by tourists arriving from outside the area.
Homelessness isn’t likely to be a problem as the trail isn’t located in an urban area, Olson said.
The evidence shows the trail isn’t likely to cause a significant impact to neighboring farmers, especially with the conditions imposed by the county, said Casey Kulla, the commission’s chair.
“I am frankly fine with people not being satisfied but I do want to make sure that we don’t affect their farm operations,” Kulla said. “We have examples all around the county of farmers working adjacent to the public.”
Commissioner Mary Starrett, who voted against the project, said the trail is a good idea but not along the route that’s been proposed.
The conditions imposed on the trail “won’t cut it” to prevent negative effects for farmers, as dogs commonly chase horses despite the installation of fences, she said.
“I don’t think that this is the time to continue working on something like this, when we are facing enormous budget constraints at the county level,” Starrett said.
The county’s findings are “gratuitously nasty and dismissive of the farmers’ concerns,” which will be again argued before LUBA, said Wendie Kellington, attorney for farmers opposed to the trail.
Pesticide impacts are likely to be the “overarching” impact on the surrounding farms, as the conversion into a recreational trail will effectively prohibit entire classes of pesticides from being used on nearby fields, she said.
“In my view, that’s a very significant impact to farmers,” Kellington said.
The county’s view that the trail will affect spray operations similarly to roads ignores advice from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, she said.
Trails are intended to allow for stopping and lingering outdoors, unlike the county’s roads, which are seldom used by bikers and pedestrians, Kellington said.
“You don’t have vulnerable people, that’s really the difference,” she said. “The county didn’t want to hear that. They didn’t want to listen to that distinction.”