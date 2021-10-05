AURORA, Ore. – Oregon’s pool of first responders may shrink substantially this fall.
In the wake of Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate that first responders must receive the COVID-19 vaccine, fire and rescue departments across Oregon expect to lose many staff and volunteers who choose not to get vaccinated by Oct. 18, the vaccination deadline.
Aurora Fire District, for example, serves about 6,000 Marion County residents. Aurora’s team — eight staff and 17 volunteers — answer about 1,300 emergency calls annually. Due to the mandate, the district’s leaders project they will lose 25% to 50% of their team, which could halve the number of emergencies the department can respond to.
“For various reasons, I have people that have chosen to get vaccines and some who have chosen not to,” said Aurora’s Fire Chief Joshua Williams. “The vaccine mandate is potentially going to cause some serious issues.”
Brown issued the mandate requiring vaccines for emergency medical services providers (EMS providers), including firefighters licensed as EMS providers, after a spike in Oregon COVID cases between July and September, when hospitalizations increased nearly 1,000%.
“People are dying right now when we have safe, effective, and free vaccines readily available,” said Brown’s spokesman, Charles Boyle. Unvaccinated people in the workplace, Boyle said, “put themselves and everyone around them at risk for COVID-19.”
Critics, however, are concerned the mandate may have unintended consequences — including the potential to push first responders to resign.
No one knows for sure how many first responders the state will lose. Each emergency department the Capital Press talked to offered a different prediction: 10%, 25%, 50%.
Genoa Ingram, executive director of Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association, said that while no one knows final numbers yet, impacts will likely be far-reaching.
“Nearly every district or department I’ve talked to has indicated there will be some shortage because not everyone is willing or can be vaccinated,” said Ingram.
The fallout does not appear disproportionately concentrated in rural areas, Ingram said; one large urban district is at risk of losing 80 responders.
“It isn’t regional,” said Ingram. “I would’ve thought it would be urban versus rural, but it’s not. Some urban departments are losing large percentages of first responders. And then I’ve had some very rural departments in eastern Oregon saying basically everyone is vaxxed.”
Losing longtime career staff is a big deal, district leaders say.
“You know, my biggest fear is, if I really truly lost, say, three of my paid staff, I can’t just replace three paramedic firefighters overnight,” said Scott Stanton, Fire Chief for Umatilla County Fire District 1.
At Astoria Fire and Rescue, Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield said he expects to lose two volunteers and one intern, significant considering the department has only 12 staff, 10 volunteers and three interns.
“People are leaving careers,” said one of Oregon’s assistant fire chiefs who asked not to be named. “It’s always been hard to recruit, and I’m concerned people will permanently walk away.”
He leaned against a door frame and sighed.
Leaders are also concerned about losing volunteers. The vast majority of Oregon’s firefighters and paramedics — some experts estimate 90% — are volunteers, many of whom plan to leave if the mandate is enforced.
Can’t firefighters just fight fires and only EMS providers in close contact with patients be vaccinated? That wouldn’t work in most districts, emergency experts say, where the tasks of firefighting and emergency medical response are delegated to the same people.
“Every one of our firefighters is a minimum EMT (emergency medical technician),” said Cassandra Ulven, public affairs chief at Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. “And right now, seven in 10 calls involve emergency medical work. It’s such an integral part of the work we do.”
Brown’s office declined to comment on how communities are to deal with potential shortages of emergency responders.
A few first responders around the state told the Capital Press they’re even more worried about hospital staff leaving their careers.
Bob Horton, fire chief for Jackson County Fire District 3, said he thinks the mandate could lead to a significant loss of nurses and physicians in Southern Oregon’s overall healthcare system.
“I’m concerned about the entire healthcare response system,” said Horton.