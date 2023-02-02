Water
Low water levels expose stumps and sand near the dam at Wickiup Reservoir last autumn. Oregon lawmakers are considering a drought exemption to the state's "use it or lose it" water rights forfeiture law.

 Ryan Brennecke/EO Media Group File

SALEM — Oregon farmers who have to forgo irrigation due to drought won’t endanger their water rights under legislation before the state Senate.

Opponents, however, claim it is overly broad and unnecessary.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

