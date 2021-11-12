EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Lox Co., of Eugene, has issued a voluntary recall of several smoked salmon and lox products due to possible listeria contamination.
The recall is for Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon, specific lot number 22821, distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington.
No illnesses have been reported in connection to the products, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall was announced by the agency on Nov. 11 following routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Listeria infections can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. Symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
A list of recalled products includes:
• Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox, 3-ounce package.
• Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox, 1-pound pack.
• Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (sliced).
• North Coast Traditional Nova Lox.
• North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim, 3-pound pack.
• Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (unsliced).
• Tony's Smoked Salmon Lox, 8-ounce pack.
All products come in vacuum-sealed packages, and were shipped frozen on common carriers.
Consumers who purchased recalled products should dispose or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For questions, contact Oregon Lox Co. at 1-800-233-1850, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
