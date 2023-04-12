Seeds of dispute

A bill permanently limiting canola to 500 acres in Oregon's Willamette Valley has passed the Senate but still faces challenges in the House.

SALEM — Supporters of a permanent 500-acre limit on canola in Oregon’s Willamette Valley have won half the legislative battle with the proposal’s recent approval in the Senate.

However, opponents still have about two months to try defeating the bill in the House, where it must likely clear a policy committee and a couple legislative deadlines on its way to a floor vote.

