Proposals to restrict confined animal feeding operations, such as facilities that critics call "mega-dairies," will remain in play through the end of Oregon's 2023 legislative session.

SALEM — Two proposals affecting large livestock operations in Oregon won’t face any more legislative deadlines this year, meaning they could remain active as long as lawmakers remain in session.

Senate Bill 85, which would suspend permits for the biggest confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, has already weathered three pointed hearings on different versions of the concept.

