SALEM — Bills aimed at fighting illegal marijuana are gaining traction in Oregon, where new laws would increase scrutiny of legal cannabis licenses and water deliveries.
New record-keeping requirements would be imposed on water sellers and haulers under House Bill 4061, which unanimously passed the House on Feb. 21 and will now be considered by the Senate Rules Committee.
The illegal production of marijuana has reached “epidemic proportions” and HB 4061 is intended to be a tool for law enforcement officers to detect water usage by such operations, said Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, chair of the House Agriculture, Land Use and Water Committee.
“It’s really hard to make laws that apply to outlaws,” Helm said before the floor vote on the bill.
The bill will require water sales and delivery records to be available upon request, giving law enforcement officers a “hook” to take a closer look at suspicious transactions, he said.
Typically, water isn’t hauled to farms and nurseries for irrigation, though it is hauled to livestock operations, Helm said. “We do not need to burden legitimate agriculture when we’re trying to go after outlaws.”
The Senate has also approved legislation to deal with the problem, Senate Bill 1564, which would allow counties to suspend new hemp licenses.
The bill aims to “hit the pause button” on the hemp industry to ensure the crop isn’t disguising illegal marijuana production, said Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery Committee.
The original legislation would have imposed a two-year moratorium on new hemp licenses statewide and allowed the Oregon Department of Agriculture to restrict licenses based on supply and demand for the crop.
However, the problem of hemp farms camouflaging marijuana grows is largely a problem in Jackson and Josephine counties, so Golden’s committee scaled back SB 1564’s scope. Under the new version, counties can decide whether to suspend new production of the crop for two seasons.
“Because of the different circumstances around the state, this is especially important for local control,” he said before the Feb. 17 floor vote for the bill, which passed 23-1.
Golden said he recognized there are hard-working people who follow the rules for growing cannabis and who’ve been hurt by illegal marijuana producers.
“We’re asking for their indulgence for a couple years to get a handle on this organized crime problem,” he said.
Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, said the bill was a “baby step” in the right direction but Oregon needed to go further to curb illicit marijuana production.
The state is a major marijuana exporter to the nation and “hemp is largely the reason,” Girod said. “The only solution is to go back and make hemp illegal.”
Similar legislation that would allow Oregon regulators to stop issuing marijuana licenses is making headway in the House, where HB 4016 has passed a key committee and is scheduled for a floor vote on Feb. 22.
Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, was the lone member of the House Economic Recovery and Prosperity Committee to oppose the bill, arguing that it was anti-competitive.
The legislation should have been improved to “avoid a state-sanctioned monopoly,” such as those that have hindered competition in other industries, Witt said. “Our state is about to embark on the very same problems.”
Rep. Kim Wallan, R-Medford, said she also opposed monopolies but said that cannabis is regulated similarly to alcohol.
“It is not a free market for marijuana producers because they cannot ship their product out-of-state,” she said.
People have stopped buying marijuana at retail stores and are again buying it on the street because “we are awash in it,” which requires supply restrictions, Wallan said.
“There has to be a way to get a handle on that illegal market and this is that way,” she said.