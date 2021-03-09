SALEM — The failure of NORPAC and other agricultural cooperatives in Oregon has spurred two legislative proposals aimed at making such organizations more accountable to member farms.
However, opponents of the two bills argue they’d actually leave agricultural cooperatives vulnerable to increased litigation and could reveal their sensitive business information.
Senate Bill 468 would prohibit directors and officers from providing false or misleading information to agricultural cooperative members.
Under Senate Bill 469, agricultural cooperatives couldn’t restrict the ability of members to access or share the organizations’ records, subject to reasonable conditions, for the purpose of assessing their financial condition.
Cooperatives could face lawsuits for violating these requirements.
The legislation is necessary because agricultural cooperatives are fundamentally different than similar businesses, such as food processors, that aren’t owned by their suppliers, said Larry George, president of the George Packing Co. and a former state senator who testified in support of the bills on behalf of the Oregon Family Farm Association.
When farmers deliver crops to a regular food processor, for example, Oregon’s lien laws ensure they are paid before the banks and unsecured creditors in the event of a bankruptcy, he said. Cooperative members, on the other hand, are the last to be repaid.
Unlike similar businesses, marketing cooperatives can also use their members’ crops as collateral for loans, increasing their borrowing capacity, George said.
“What farmers don’t realize is they are guaranteeing the actions of the cooperative,” he said.
Grower-members often don’t realize a cooperative faces serious financial problems until the company has deteriorated so much that it can’t be saved, George said. When a cooperative does fail, farmers are often owed money for crops and retained earnings that they won’t recover.
“What you see is a massive crash that hurts farmers,” he said.
The two bills seek to reduce these hazards by preventing a “toxic relationship” from developing between the cooperative’s executives and its membership, George said.
The CEO and other top leaders are currently invested in keeping their jobs by perpetuating the cooperative’s existence, which can lead them to manipulate financial records to create the appearance of solid performance, he said.
Boards of directors who should be overseeing the executives are generally comprised of farmers who aren’t able to recognize such complex financial machinations, George said. “The farmers have so much invested that they want to believe there is a way out of the problem.”
This sentiment was echoed by Jack Scott, a farmer near Lebanon, Ore., who served on the board of the Agripac cooperative, a vegetable processor that shut down more than two decades ago.
Annual outside audits never revealed the cooperative was doomed to failure, which cost Scott more than $700,000 in equity in Agripac just as he was preparing to retire, he said.
“The farmers just aren’t qualified to look into all the financial stuff,” Scott said.
The Northwest Agricultural Cooperative Council, which opposes the bills, countered that the legislation would subject farm cooperatives to different and unreasonable standards than other companies.
“Not all cooperative have failed. There are many successful ones,” said Mike Freese, the council’s representative during a recent legislative hearing.
The bills would provide a new opportunity for directors and officers to be sued “if business decisions don’t go as predicted,” he said. “In our minds, this is just really bad policy.”
The legislation would prevent farm cooperatives from demanding non-disclosure agreements and other reasonable restrictions, Freese said. “You’re not going to provide all your financials or your records to a competitor or someone you think will give them to your competitor.”
Existing securities laws provide adequate protection from fraud, while the proposed legislation would discourage farmers from leading cooperatives to avoid liability, said Dan Jarman, a representative of the Tillamook County Creamery Association.
“No reasonable person would accept a position as an officer or director at an ag cooperative,” he said.
Freese said the proposals stand to divide the state’s farm community, which would be better off coming up with an alternative solution rather than fighting in front of lawmakers.
“It will pull down successful ag cooperatives rather than lift them up,” he said.