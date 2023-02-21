1231_CP_MW Maple syrup courtesy 3 (copy)

Bigleaf maple trees are tapped for maple syrup as part of a regional project to explore possible commercial production. A key committee in the Oregon Legislature has passed a bill adding big leaf maple syrup to the list of farm products that can be sold directly to the public.

 WSU Extension

SALEM — Maple syrup would be added to the list of farm products that Oregon growers can sell directly to the public under a bill headed for a Senate floor vote.

On Feb. 21, the Senate Labor and Business Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 882, would would exempt maple syrup producers from food establishment licensing requirements.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

