SALEM — Before Joey Jaraczewski found his calling in the natural food industry, he was a punk rock musician far removed from the image of a typical farm kid.
Despite growing up off the farm, Jaraczewski was drawn to the University of Oregon where he studied food and business sustainability for his master's degree. In 2017, he started SOHR Foods in Cottage Grove, Ore., creating brands that promote sustainable food systems.
Careers in agriculture do not necessarily have to fit the "American ideal" of the old-time farmer wearing overalls and carrying a pitchfork, Jaraczewski told a group of 108 high school students at Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom's second annual STEM career fair.
"We always think of agriculture as this one ideal, this one image," Jaraczewski said. "A career in agriculture, it starts at the family farm, but it doesn't always look like the family farm."
Jaraczewski was the keynote speaker at the career fair, held Jan. 17 as part of the Northwest Ag Show in Salem. Five local schools participated: McKay High School, Early College High School, Central High School, Cascade High School and Blanchet Catholic School.
Volunteers from 11 organizations were also on hand to talk with the students about their own careers in agriculture, including the Capital Press newspaper, Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council, Oregon Cattlemen's Association, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Papé Machinery, Rickreall Farm Supply and Harvest Capital — a farm lending company and title sponsor of the Northwest Ag Show.
Students broke up into smaller groups and had nine minutes to ask each of the volunteers about their career and how they got started before rotating to the next table. Groups also embarked on a scavenger hunt on the trade show floor, which featured more than 130 vendors.
Jessica Jansen, executive director of Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom, said the event was a success, even though inclement weather prevented more schools from attending.
"Agriculture needs young people to be the innovators and entrepreneurs, for our future," Jansen said. "If today planted a seed for them, I think we’ve been successful."
Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom is connected to the National Agriculture in the Classroom program, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness of farming, ranching and natural resources in schools. The idea of the career fair was to show students there are increasingly diverse opportunities in agriculture, beyond the farm.
In the realm of sustainable food systems, Jaraczewski said careers could take the shape of rangeland management, creating new hybrid crops or developing safer temporary housing for seasonal workers. His company, SOHR Foods, which stands for "Solidarity, Originality, Honesty and Respect," is perhaps best known as the makers of Hazel People Hazel Nutmilk.
Jaraczewski told the students that their STEM careers in agriculture can be as local or as global as their ambitions.
"I firmly believe that the gap between urban and rural is an illusion," he said. "You can work in the city and still work in agriculture."