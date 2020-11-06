SALEM — Oregon Aglink's signature fundraiser, Denim and Diamonds, is getting a virtual makeover for 2020.
The annual dinner and auction, normally held at the Salem Convention Center, will instead be conducted online over five days before culminating in a final live-streamed event on Friday, Nov. 20.
It is the latest agricultural event to adopt a virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Founded in 1966, Oregon Aglink is a nonprofit volunteer membership group dedicated to promoting Oregon agriculture. Proceeds from Denim and Diamonds go to support the organization's educational programs, including Adopt a Farmer, in which middle school classes "adopt" a local farmer or rancher to teach them where their food comes from through a combination of field trips and classroom activities.
This year's silent auction preview is already online, and bidding will begin Monday, Nov. 16. Attendees can register for the live event and auction — which will be streamed via YouTube — as well as purchase "watch party host packages" that feature Oregon foods and drinks to host their own small gatherings.
Local donors and sponsors will provide a variety of wine, beer and treats, plus an engraved charcuterie board, wine tumblers and plant centerpieces for the larger packages.
The live event will not feature the usual awards ceremony. Mallory Phelan, Oregon Aglink executive director, said the awards will be postponed until they can be presented in person.
"Part of honoring our Agriculturist of the Year and Ag Connection awards is having friends, family and colleagues all together to celebrate their work," Phelan said. "We don't want to deny any recipients that special evening that comes with all the fanfare."
Michele Fennimore, who heads the event committee, said there are a few advantages to going virtual, such as allowing more Oregon Aglink members from across the state to participate who might not otherwise be able to make the trip to Salem.
"This year's format will give more supporters a chance to be part of the celebration with little to no travel involved," Fennimore said.
Without the restriction of in-person seating capacity, Fennimore said more people will be able to participate, potentially raising even more money for Oregon Aglink.
"There is absolutely no limit to the number of folks who can participate," she said.
Denim and Diamonds is supported by title sponsor Wilco and presenting sponsor Columbia Bank. No sponsorship is needed to participate in bidding or viewing the live event.
To register or bid, visit www.aglink.org.