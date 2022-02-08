SALEM — The promise of temporary tax credits didn’t convince critics to drop their opposition to a bill that would require Oregon farmers to pay higher overtime wages.
House Bill 4002 would phase out the state’s agriculture overtime exemption while providing farmers with tax credits to help with added labor expenses for several years.
Opponents said the approach would only forestall the harm to small operators, who’d bear the brunt of higher costs.
“When you talk about transition, you’re talking about the transition from small family farms to large private equity companies,” said Larry George, a hazelnut grower and processor who is a former lawmaker.
The gradual implementation of overtime requirements won’t ultimately mitigate the burden for Oregon’s farm industry, said John Zielinski, who farms near Salem.
“The national and international markets don’t care what our crop inputs are,” Zielinski told the House Business and Labor Committee.
Farmers overwhelmingly opposed the bill during a Feb. 8 legislative hearing, arguing they’ll be forced to limit weekly work hours and effectively deprive workers of income.
“We see it as a false promise to farmworkers,” said Kyle Fessler, speaking on behalf of the Oregon Association of Nurseries. “That’s a lose-lose for the farmers and the farmworkers.”
Prices for crops and livestock are set by global markets that don’t recognize higher agricultural labor expenses in Oregon, they said.
“We will not be able to absorb the costs this would incur,” said Molly McCargar, who farms near Gervais, Ore. “I have to be honest, I can’t make it pencil.”
Proponents of House Bill 4002 argued the agricultural overtime exemption is “explicitly racist” and must end to ensure fairness for farmworkers while protecting their health and safety.
“Farmworkers are treated as disposable,” said Miguel Carlo-Sosa, a farmworker. “We are not disposable. We deserve fair pay.”
Under HB 4002, growers would be required to pay overtime after 55 hours per week in 2023. After two years, the weekly threshold would drop to 48 hours, and then to 40 hours beginning in 2027.
Farmers would be eligible for tax credits to compensate them for the added labor expenses. The rate would decrease from 50% to 20% over six years, ending after 2028.
Under a proposed amendment to the bill, the tax credits would shift from 75% to 15% of overtime expenses for smaller farmers and from 60% to 15% for larger farm employers.
As California has ended its overtime exemption for agriculture, migrant workers are coming to Oregon earlier in the year to earn added income, McCargar said.
“They appreciate the opportunity to earn a little extra they can’t when they’re at home,” she said.
The bill would likely prompt farmworkers to simply switch between operations after reaching the weekly cap, rather than working longer hours for the same farm at a higher rate, said Doug Krahmer, a blueberry farmer based in St. Paul, Ore.
“It will cause increased mobility of workers,” he said.
Supporters of HB 4002 argued that farm organizations have similarly predicted dire consequences from paid employee leave and minimum wage increases.
Despite those claims, the value of Oregon’s agricultural output has increased in recent years, said Gordon Lafer, a professor at the University of Oregon who studies labor policy.
Likewise, California has ended the agricultural overtime exemption without suffering large-scale job losses, as predicted by opponents, he said.
Limits on weekly hours largely haven’t materialized in California — farmworker hours have declined but remain over 40 hours weekly on average, said Paul Sonn, state policy program director for the National Employment Law Project.
“The California data does not seem to bear that out,” he said.
While farmworkers were recognized as essential during the coronavirus pandemic, labor policy has not reflected that reality, said Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank.
It’s “gut-wrenching” that workers who put food on the tables of Oregonians face food insecurity themselves, she said.
“Farmworkers are some of the lowest paid workers in Oregon, with an income of $28,000 per year,” Morgan said.
Farmworkers endure heat, cold, rain and snow while performing difficult physical labor without an opportunity to recuperate, said Angelica Ortiz, a farmworker.
“We can’t stay home to rest because it would not be enough to pay for our rent and food,” she said.
Supporters of the bill said construction companies face similar surges in labor demand but must still pay overtime.
Ben Verhoeven, a nursery owner near Albany, said he already pays higher overtime wages and supports HB 4002.
“Plenty of other industries have peak seasons and we’ve recognized their workers deserve overtime,” he said.