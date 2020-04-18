The Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation has changed its slate of activities in response to COVID-19 shutdowns, moving many of them online.
Some offerings are virtual replacements for traditional in-person events. Others are existing programs modified to meet new higher demand for distance learning as teachers and students stay home to control virus spread.
“Like everyone, we are affected by COVID-19 and working to transition our programs to continue to meet the needs of Oregon educators as they transition to distance learning,” Oregon AITC Executive Director Jessica Jansen said. “While our summer events, mainly educator workshops, are still uncertain, we look forward to creative professional development, virtually, that will help educators become more familiar with resources.”
Oregon AITC is part of a national organization that provides teachers with curriculum and experiences to help students learn more about agriculture, the environment and natural resources.
Jansen said at least five large, in-person events have been canceled. Oregon Ag Fest is one. Others include field days and various student-involved events.
“Beyond that, we think the biggest impact is going to pour into summer events, mostly teacher trainings and professional-development workshops,” she said. They include at least two sizable events and the in-person component of workshops for university students preparing to become teachers. The workshops will continue, with adjustments to use video-conferencing and other virtual aspects.
Oregon AITC in 2019 started offering virtual field trips. The organization is expanding that this year, and updating it so students can participate from home. Jansen said a planned May 12 virtual tour of the Rickreall Dairy so far has drawn about 500 student registrants. Tours of a ranch and a Christmas tree farm also are planned.
A new distance-learning portal features worksheets and other content. And teachers now have free access to an online version of the foundation’s "Get Oreganized" history book and curriculum. About 130 teachers and parents had registered as of April 15 representing 4,825 students.
Oregon AITC for 19 years has held a calendar-art contest that annually draws about 2,000 entries. This year they will be accepted via the foundation's website for the first time, Jansen said.
“This is a great at-home activity where students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to submit art about Oregon agriculture,” she said.
Middle and high school teachers can also subscribe to a weekly current-events forum that includes a Capital Press article and discussion prompts. The program is a good option now, given the rise in home-based learning, Jansen said.