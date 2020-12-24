SALEM — Mink that tested positive for COVID-19 at an Oregon farm in November appear to be recovering, according to state agriculture officials.
Dr. Ryan Scholz, state veterinarian for the Oregon Department of Agriculture, visited the farm Nov. 23 and collected 10 mink samples that were sent to Oregon State University and USDA for testing. All samples came back positive for the virus.
It is believed the mink contracted COVID-19 from humans at the farm, which was placed under immediate quarantine. ODA has not identified the operation or disclosed its location.
Oregon has 11 permitted mink farms with an estimated 438,327 animals, making it the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon's mink farms are in Marion County, one is in Linn County and two are in Clatsop County.
Since the initial positive tests, ODA has conducted two rounds of follow-up testing documenting the animals' recovery. The first round was conducted Dec. 7. Out of 62 mink sampled, only one showed "barely detectable" levels of the virus.
The second round, conducted Dec. 21, revealed no positive tests at the farm. ODA says it will conduct one more round of testing before deciding whether to lift the quarantine.
Meanwhile, USDA Wildlife Services, under the direction of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, continues to trap and test local wildlife to ensure the virus does not spread. Biologists have tested nine animals since Dec. 7, including five opossums, three cats and one mink that was believed to have escaped from the farm.
The mink, captured Dec. 13, tested positive for low levels of COVID-19 while the cats and opossums all tested negative. Based on where the mink was captured and its condition, ODA believes it had recently escaped.
ODA has requested continued surveillance, trapping and testing as an added precaution.
Scholz said there is no evidence that COVID-19 is circulating or has been established in the wild.
"Several animals from different species were sampled, and all others were negative," Scholz said in a statement. "Still, we are taking this situation very seriously and continuing to survey and trap near the farm. Also, we have asked USDA to run additional tests on the trapped mink, including sequencing the viral genome and a DNA test to ensure we know exactly where this mink came from."
Outbreaks of COVID-19 in farmed mink have also been reported in Utah, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as six countries, according to the World Organization for Animal Health. The situation in Denmark was particularly severe, where health officials discovered a mutated strain of the virus that threatened to undercut the effectiveness of a vaccine.
In response, Denmark culled its entire population of farmed mink — more than 17 million animals. To make matters worse, the Wall Street Journal reports Danish parliament has voted to exhume 5.5 million of the dead mink beginning in May after environmental inspectors found that some water sources might have been contaminated by bacteria as the mink decay.
Fearing a similar threat in Oregon, the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group, has urged ODA, the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown to release more information about the November outbreak.
"It's inexcusable that Oregon officials are withholding information critical to identifying and protecting anyone exposed to this facility," said Lori Ann Burd, environmental health director for the group, in a letter sent earlier this month. "Given the surge of COVID-19 cases, it's astounding that Oregon's public health officials are choosing to protect this facility's secrets rather than public health."