WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon Department of Agriculture director Alexis Taylor, the nominee for USDA's top agricultural trade role, testified on Thursday before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry about what her priorities will be if she is confirmed.
The White House in May named Taylor as its nominee for USDA undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, a position that has been vacant since President Biden took office.
The next step is for the committee to vote on whether to advance Taylor's nomination to the full Senate.
During her hearing, Taylor fielded questions from senators.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., asked Taylor if she will support country-of-origin labeling on beef products and seek a path to compliance with the World Trade Organization.
"Should I be confirmed, I am absolutely committed to working with you and USTR (the Office of the United States Trade Representative) on a path that brings country-of-origin labeling for our producers, but also for our consumers, in a way that is WTO-compliant," said Taylor.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., asked Taylor how she will expand international market access for dairy producers and other agricultural exporters, particularly in Asia.
Taylor said she will seek opportunities to expand export markets for dairy and other agricultural products within the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, an economic initiative. She said she will also look for ways to market milk to young people whose purchasing power "is coming online."
Klobuchar also asked if Taylor will continue to hold Canada to its agreements under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
"Yes," Taylor answered.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said she has "deep concerns" over Mexico's efforts to ban genetically modified corn, which she said is out of step with commitments under the USMCA.
"If confirmed, will you work with your USTR counterparts to enforce USMCA's biotech provisions?" Fischer asked.
Taylor said she believes that "enforcement of existing agreements is critical," but she did not directly answer Fischer's question, instead saying she will further look into the issue.
Sen. Ben Lujan, D-N.M., asked Taylor how she will boost international market access for specialty crops.
Taylor said she will work to ensure that American products have a "level playing field."
Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and John Boozman, R-Ark., asked Taylor if she plans to hold India accountable at the WTO for its rice and wheat subsidies.
Taylor answered that she will enforce existing commitments.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has disrupted poultry and waterfowl industries "big time" this year and asked what Taylor plans to do about it.
Taylor said she will work with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to make sure micro-regionalized quarantines are put in place wherever there is an outbreak so the rest of the state can safely continue shipping birds.
Taylor said she looks forward to working with farmers, and that if she is confirmed for the role, she will work to promote U.S. agriculture "here at home and around the globe."
