sm alexis taylor testifies.jpg

Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and nominee for USDA's top agricultural trade role, testifies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Screenshot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon Department of Agriculture director Alexis Taylor, the nominee for USDA's top agricultural trade role, testified on Thursday before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry about what her priorities will be if she is confirmed.

The White House in May named Taylor as its nominee for USDA undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, a position that has been vacant since President Biden took office.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you