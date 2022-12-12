PORTLAND — Eastern Oregon and Washington could become a regional hub for producing "green" hydrogen under a proposal recently submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Obsidian Renewables, a Portland-area solar energy developer, has applied for $700 million in funding from the DOE to help build the project, which includes two anchor hydrogen production facilities in Moses Lake, Wash., and Hermiston, Ore.

