PORTLAND — Eastern Oregon and Washington could become a regional hub for producing "green" hydrogen under a proposal recently submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Obsidian Renewables, a Portland-area solar energy developer, has applied for $700 million in funding from the DOE to help build the project, which includes two anchor hydrogen production facilities in Moses Lake, Wash., and Hermiston, Ore.
The hydrogen would be stored and transported around the region via pipeline, providing lower-carbon fuel for ports and businesses.
As part of the Biden administration's goal to achieve 100% clean energy nationwide by 2025, the federal government set aside $8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to create up to 10 regional hydrogen hubs. Applications were due in November.
Ken Dragoon, director of hydrogen development for Obsidian Renewables, said they face stiff competition for the money — likening it to winning the lottery.
The region is already an underdog in the DOE's selection process, Dragoon said, compared to places like Appalachia where there is more opportunity to cut into the production of fossil fuels, or the Gulf Coast where there is already hydrogen infrastructure in place.
But the Northwest does have some advantages, he added.
First, there is ample renewable energy on the power grid from hydro, wind and solar resources that can be used for making clean hydrogen. Second, both Oregon and Washington have passed targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, driving demand for alternative fuels.
"We're getting outreach from entities in the region that want our product," Dragoon said. "They're coming to us."
The hydrogen would be made using a method known as electrolysis, coursing electricity through water to separate the hydrogen and oxygen molecules. Because the electricity would come from wind and solar power, that is what makes it "green."
According to the project description submitted to the DOE, the hub will serve data centers, utilities, food processors and a variety of tech companies in the region. A map of the hub shows roughly 550 miles of pipeline extending from the two anchor sites in Moses Lake and Hermiston, connecting to 15 industrial parks across both states.
The hub would also benefit agriculture, Dragoon said, supplying hydrogen to make zero-carbon fertilizer locally.
Thanks to a new production tax credit of $3 per kilogram for renewable hydrogen, Dragoon said he is confident they can make fertilizer at a cost that is competitive compared to natural gas, while insulating prices from global market shocks.
The DOE will not award grants for regional hydrogen hubs until fall 2023. Even if the Obsidian Renewables hub doesn't make the cut, Dragoon said he feels it will still be attractive enough on its own to lure private investment and customers.
The tax credit for renewable hydrogen is a "game-changer," Dragoon said, and has already drawn interest from companies around the world.
"There's a whole new world coming," he said. "The technology is becoming real. Ten years from now, everybody is going to be touched by it."
