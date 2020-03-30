NEWPORT, Ore. — Distilleries across the Pacific Northwest are joining the fight against COVID-19 by making hand sanitizer for emergency services on the front line of the global pandemic.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued a temporary policy allowing distilleries to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitizer to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, so long as they follow one of two formulas outlined by the World Health Organization.
In response, 19 distilleries in Oregon are now producing hand sanitizer, along with 33 in Washington, 48 in California and six in Idaho, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, a national trade organization representing distillers and marketers.
One of those distilleries, Rogue Ales & Spirits on the central Oregon coast, has added "Helping Hand Hand Sanitizer" to its repertoire of whiskey and gin to help protect first responders in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Yachats, Depoe Bay and Lincoln City battling the rising tide of COVID-19.
"There's a massive shortage of so many life-saving supplies right now, and we wanted to do something to help," said head distiller Brian Pribyl. "As a distillery, we make alcohol every day, so a hand sanitizer was an obvious way to help."
Rogue's in-house hand sanitizer is made with 80% ethanol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and distilled water, and packaged in 375-milliliter, 4-ounce and 16-ounce bottles. The distillery has donated roughly 260 gallons of sanitizer to date, free of charge, and plans to continue production as long as needed.
Oregon had over 600 cases of COVID-19 as of March 30, including one confirmed case in coastal Lincoln County.
"It's been amazing to watch the entire distilling community come together during the crisis," Pribyl said. "We can't make gowns, gloves or medical equipment but we can keep a steady supply of alcohol flowing. If we can supply a hand sanitizer to the front line of this pandemic, even if that means one less thing they have to worry about sourcing, we're calling that a win."
It took just a few days for the distillery to begin making and packaging hand sanitizer from the first time it was proposed to staff, said Jack Waibel, vice president of production at Rogue Ales & Spirits. Meanwhile, the distillery is continuing to produce its regular spirits and canned cocktails.
"What's really great about our hand sanitizer initiative is that it came about as an employee passion project and their dream became a reality thanks to a collaborative team effort," Waibel said. "Since day one, we have been dedicated to giving back to our community and are so honored to be able to step up and help in this time of need."
Founded in 1988, Rogue Ales & Spirits makes beer and spirits and using hops, honey, cucumbers and other ingredients grown at Rogue Farms in Independence, Ore.