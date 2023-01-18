sm irrigation systems.jpg (copy)

Irrigation systems water a Central Oregon field.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

SALEM — Oregon Department of Energy and its partners offer programs that can help farmers statewide achieve energy efficiency.

One such program is the Oregon Rural and Agricultural Energy Audit program, or ORAEA, which is managed by the state energy department. This program, according to officials, can help farmers and rural business owners move toward energy efficiency.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you