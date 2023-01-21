Pear orchards in Hood River, Ore. (copy)

During a session at the Northwest Agricultural Show, a USDA Risk Management Agency official shared how specialty crop farmers can manage risk with federal crop insurance. 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

At the recent Northwest Agricultural Show in Salem, one exhibit showcased agriculture in the Klamath Basin and the challenges farmers in that region face.

Ben Thiel, a regional office director for USDA's Risk Management Agency, said that as he walked past the exhibit, it reminded him of the importance of insurance. He said farmers in the Klamath and elsewhere have told him that if it wasn't for crop insurance, they would not still be farming.

