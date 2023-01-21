At the recent Northwest Agricultural Show in Salem, one exhibit showcased agriculture in the Klamath Basin and the challenges farmers in that region face.
Ben Thiel, a regional office director for USDA's Risk Management Agency, said that as he walked past the exhibit, it reminded him of the importance of insurance. He said farmers in the Klamath and elsewhere have told him that if it wasn't for crop insurance, they would not still be farming.
"Crop insurance can make the difference between staying in business or going out of business after a disaster," said Thiel.
He spoke at the show during a crop insurance session.
The regional office Thiel directs covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Thiel does not sell crop insurance; rather, he provides education and support to farmers in choosing which risk management tools best suit their needs.
Many specialty crops do not have individual insurance policies. Instead, Thiel said specialty crop growers can turn to other programs for safety net support, including:
• The Whole-Farm Revenue Protection program, run by RMA.
• The Micro Farm program, run by RMA.
• The Pasture, Rangeland and Forage Insurance Policy, run by RMA.
• The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, run by the Farm Service Agency.
Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP)
The 2014 Farm Bill established WFRP, which allows a farmer to create a safety net for all commodities on a farm under a single insurance policy. The plan can insure up to $17 million in revenue.
To get Whole-Farm coverage, a farmer must provide RMA with schedule F tax records from the past five years, a farm plan for the upcoming year and commodity inventory information with accounts receivable or payable.
Micro Farm
USDA offered the Micro Farm program for the first time in 2022. The program has the same general framework as the Whole-Farm program, but it is a streamlined approach with less paperwork targeted at smaller-scale farms.
The Micro Farm program in 2023 will insure farms with approved revenue of up to $350,000 in the first year and $400,000 for carry-over policies.
A farmer must provide RMA with schedule F tax records for the past three years, a farm plan for the upcoming year and commodity inventory information with accounts receivable or payable.
Pasture, Rangeland and Forage Insurance Policy
This insurance plan is separate from Whole-Farm and Micro Farm programs. Pasture, rangeland and forage policies are area-based, meaning a farmer gets insurance within a specific grid in a county that has an average rainfall index associated with it.
For example, say an area on average gets 2 inches of rain annually during a certain timeframe called an interval. If the rainfall dips a certain amount below the average 2 inches during that interval as measured by weather stations, the farm could receive an indemnity for lack of rainfall.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP)
NAP is run by the Farm Service Agency. The program provides assistance to producers of non-insurable crops in specific regions when they face low yields, loss of inventory or are prevented from planting due to natural disasters.
