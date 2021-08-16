Mark Ward has lowered his expectations for his potatoes this year.
"I'm not happy with the quality," said Ward, a farmer in Oregon's Baker County. "I have no idea about the yield yet, but what I see under ground does not please me. The heat has definitely affected those potatoes."
Instead of a bumper crop, he'll settle for an average crop.
"The good crop went away in June when it was too damn hot," he said. "It's Mother Nature — the heat, the drought and the wind. We had three huge factors that just clobbered us."
The full effect of heat and drought on the region's potato crop will become clear when farmers begin to harvest in mid-September and October, said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington Potato Commission.
"If you were to drive through the countryside, you would see some potato plants that look really good, and some potato plants that look really bad," he said. "We're trying to be optimistic about what the future might be, but we know that this is kind of an unusual year, that the heat hit so early and lasted so long."
Voigt points to the industry's resilience, and noted many growers still have a month or so left before harvest. An average yield would be about 600 hundredweight per acre, he said.
"There's still time for us to make a pretty good crop," he said. "I'm guessing for sure we've lost the top end of the yield. I would say probably, best-case scenario at this point, it's going to be an average yield. Which, compared to everywhere else in the country, is still pretty good."
Some varieties are more heat-tolerant while others do not handle it very well, Voigt said.
Russet Burbank potatoes, the most widely grown variety in the U.S., "looks like it got hit by a truck," Voigt said.
Ward is contracted to grow Russet Burbanks for Simplot for french fries and processing.
Under his contract, Ward could get penalized or rejected if the percentage of top quality, No. 1 potatoes is too low.
Potato harvest began in July. Early varieties fared better because the heat didn't hit until they were ready to harvest anyway, Voigt said.
"It's the later potatoes we're worried about," he said.
Voigt estimates 99% of potato farmers in the Columbia Basin don't participate in crop insurance.
"Mostly because the premiums are pretty high and it's rare that they ever pay," he said. "We generally have really consistent weather and always consistently produce a quality crop and high yields. Growers over the course of the years have said, 'Why buy insurance? It doesn't make sense because it costs way too much money and I never collect anything.' They're kind of on their own."
Is this a year crop insurance might have helped?
"Oh, yes," Voigt said. "Probably."
Ward, the Oregon farmer, uses crop insurance, but notes growers can only insure for 85% of yield and 85% of price.
"It's kind of like if you total your car and the insurance company hands you a check, you can't go buy a car with that check as good as what you just totaled," he said.