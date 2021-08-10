SALEM — The Northwest Ag Show is returning to the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center for a live event, Jan. 12-14, 2022.
The show is presented by Harvest Capital Company.
“We’re anxious to return to the state fairgrounds for a live show after the COVID pandemic forced us to conduct a virtual show this year,” Joe Beach, the editor and publisher of the Capital Press and manager of the Northwest Ag Show, said.
More than 120 vendors, ranging from large-scale farm-equipment dealers to insurance and financial companies, vineyard supply companies and others have traditionally showcased their goods and services in two halls, the Jackman-Long Building and adjacent Columbia Hall, and on the grounds at the Fair and Exposition Center.
Several Oregon nonprofit ag organizations will participate in the show. Oregon OSHA will offer for-credit pesticide safety courses. Educational seminars will also be presented.
Companies interested in becoming exhibitors should contact Anne Long at 800-882-6789 or email events@eomediagroup.com.
The show’s title sponsor is Harvest Capital Company.
Major sponsors include Kubota Tractor Company, Coastal Farm & Ranch and the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center.
The show is owned by EO Media Events, a subsidiary of EO Media Group, and is produced by the Capital Press.
The Northwest Agricultural Show is one of the longest-running ag shows in the Pacific Northwest. The show was founded by Jim Heater and Lloyd Martin in 1969. The show was originally held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. It was later moved to the Portland Coliseum and then to the Portland Expo Center.
In 2017 the show was taken over by EO Media Events. After a one-year hiatus, the show returned to the fairgrounds in 2019.
Because of the uncertainties prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Northwest Ag Show was conducted only as a virtual event.