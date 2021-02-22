The Northwest Ag Show OSHA Pesticide Safety Training seminars have been rescheduled for the first week of March.
The seminars were postponed last week due to severe ice and snow storms that disrupted internet service in the Willamette Valley.
Oregon farmers can earn continuing education credits at no cost March 2 and 3 at the online Northwest Ag Show.
A total of eight credits are available through two separate Zoom sessions each day.
Participants must actively attend an entire session to receive credit. Presenters will ask questions at various times throughout each session which participants must answer using the messaging function.
Those who wish to attend may register using the links below. Registering for the courses will also register you for the Northwest Ag Show.
The sessions are as follows:
March 2
Session A Morning — 4 credits
8:30 – 10: Personal Protective Equipment — Learn how to pick the proper PPE, how to use it correctly, and how to maintain your PPE to extend its life and eliminate a source of exposure. Garnet Cooke & Khadija Mostafa
10 – 10:30: Disinfectants and COVID-19 — Learn how to properly use disinfectants to manage COVID-19 in the workplace. Khadija Mostafa
10:30 – 11:30: Respirators — Increase your confidence in deciphering respirator language on pesticide labels; develop a clear understanding about the functions of the components of respiratory protection; establish a useable and functional respirator program. Garnet Cooke
11:30 – noon: Heat Stress and Pesticide Applicators: Learn to understand the signs and symptoms of heat stress/illness, how to develop a heat stress/illness prevention plan, how to provide effective training, and how to work with pesticides in PPE in extreme weather. Khadija Mostafa
Session B Afternoon — 4 credits
12:30 – 1:30: Lessons Learned and Licensing in the times of COVID — Presentation will review enforcement cases concerning applications to point out errors made and how to avoid them. Michael Odenthal, Oregon Dept. of Ag
1:30 – 2:30: WPS Updates — Review the differences between state and federal Worker Protection Standards and learn how changes to WPS impact you. Garnet Cooke
2:30 – 3:30: Hazard Communication Khadija — Learn how to develop a Hazard Communication Plan; how to understand Safety Data Sheets; and how to communicate hazards to employees, contractors and first responders. Khadija Mostafa
3:30 – 4:30: Pesticide Storage & Wildfire — Learn how to increase the defensibility of your pesticide storage area and keep your chemicals safe in a wildfire. Garnet Cooke
March 3
Session B Morning — 4 credits
8:30 – 9:30: WPS Updates — Review the differences between state and federal Worker Protection Standards and learn how changes to WPS impact you. Garnet Cooke
9:30 – 10:30: Hazard Communication Khadija — Learn how to develop a Hazard Communication Plan; how to understand Safety Data Sheets; and how to communicate hazards to employees, contractors and first responders. Khadija Mostafa
10:30 – 11:30: Pesticide Storage & Wildfire — Learn how to increase the defensibility of your pesticide storage area and keep your chemicals safe in a wildfire. Garnet Cooke
11:30 – 12:30: Lessons Learned and Licensing in the times of COVID Michael Odenthal, Oregon Dept. of Ag
Session A Afternoon — 4 credits
1 – 2:30: Personal Protective Equipment — Learn how to pick the proper PPE, how to use it correctly, and how to maintain your PPE to extend its life and eliminate a source of exposure. Garnet Cooke & Khadija Mostafa
2:30 – 3: Disinfectants and COVID-19 — Learn how to properly use disinfectants to manage COVID-19 in the workplace. Khadija Mostafa
3 – 4: Respirators— Increase your confidence in deciphering respirator language on pesticide labels; develop a clear understanding about the functions of the components of respiratory protection; establish a useable and functional respirator program. Garnet Cooke
4 – 4:30 Heat Stress and Pesticide Applicators: Learn to understand the signs and symptoms of heat stress/illness, how to develop a heat stress/illness prevention plan, how to provide effective training, and how to work with pesticides in PPE in extreme weather. Khadija Mostafa