SALEM — One of the longest-running farm shows in the U.S. returns to Salem this month for its 50th anniversary.
The 2020 Northwest Ag Show is slated for Jan. 15-17 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds and Expo Center. It will feature more than 20 educational seminars and 130 vendors in this year's lineup.
Guest speakers will include Angelita Sanchez, a board member of the group Timber Unity. Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, she will discuss new carbon regulations that will be proposed during the upcoming Oregon legislative session.
Timber Unity formed last year to oppose the Legislature's cap-and-trade bill, which farmers, ranchers and loggers argued would raise fuel and natural gas prices, placing them at a competitive disadvantage.
Jonathan Sandau, public policy specialist for the Oregon Farm Bureau, will also provide a comprehensive look at farm and forestry legislation likely to be introduced in the Legislature. His talk is Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 9:15 a.m.
Maria Schmidlkofer, a Salem attorney who focuses on estate planning, will explain how to avoid "unintended consequences" of farm succession in her presentation, and Robert Owens of Farmer Mac, the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp., will also speak about agricultural economic and financial issues. Both of those presentations are sponsored by Harvest Capital Co., the title sponsor of the ag show.
Peter Mohr, a water rights expert at the Portland-area law firm Jordan Ramis, will talk about how to pursue and manage water rights for farms and ranches.
Also at the ag show will be Michele Payn, a nationally known speaker and author who addresses food myths and other topics important to agriculture. She appears courtesy of Oregon AgLink.
Finally, Garnet Cooke and Khadija Mostafa, with Oregon OSHA, will give a series of talks about farm health and safety compliance — including hazard communication, pesticide spills and splashes, reading pesticide labels and cannabis testing. They will speak on Jan. 15 and 16. The Oregon Department of Agriculture is offering 3 credits for the morning session and 4 credits for the afternoon session.
A full schedule of seminars is available online at http://northwestagshow.com/. A special supplement featuring the ag show also ran in last week's Capital Press and is available online at www.capitalpress.com.
Oregon AgLink, a volunteer membership group that promotes Oregon agriculture, will also hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, during the show.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Oregon Ag in the Classroom will bring back its Agricultural Career Expo, attracting about 200 area high school students who will learn about the many careers available in agriculture.
Founded in 1969 by Jim Heater and Lloyd Martin, the Northwest Ag Show is now managed by EO Media Group, publisher of the Capital Press. An estimated 3,554 people attended last year's show.
"It will be great," said Joe Beach, publisher of the Capital Press. "People should come."