SALEM — The 53rd edition of the Northwest Ag Show got underway at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center this morning and runs through 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Well-known Tillamook dairyman Derrick Josi will take the stage at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
More than 850,000 people who follow his TDF-Honest Farming posts on Instagram and Facebook can attest to his ability to explain what running a dairy farm is all about.
Josi is also not afraid to take on activists who criticize agriculture. He uses facts, logic and “unfiltered transparency” to counter innuendo, ignorance and hyperbole.
And as a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Tillamook, he does it in a way that is relatable and easy to understand, even for non-farmers.
Josi will provide his thoughts on the state of the dairy business and agriculture at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on the Northwest Agricultural Show’s new main stage in Columbia Hall.
“We’re excited to host Derrick Josi as a speaker at the show,” said Joe Beach, the show director and editor and publisher of the Capital Press. “He has a lot of insights into farming to share with us.”
“We chose Derrick because I am inspired by his passion for agriculture,” said Anne Long, the show’s event manager and advertising director of the Capital Press.
Josi’s appearance will also coincide with FFA Day, when chapters from around the region are invited to listen to him — and to check out more than 120 exhibits filling the Jackman-Long Building and Columbia Hall at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center in Salem.
The 53rd edition of the Northwest Ag Show show gets underway at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, and runs through 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
As always, admission to the show and parking are free of charge.
The title sponsor of this year’s show is Coastal Farm & Ranch, a long-time supporter of Oregon agriculture and the Northwest Agricultural Show.
Major sponsors are:
• Kubota Tractor Company.
• George Packing Co. and Northwest Hazelnuts.
• Afrikelp.
• Energy Trust of Oregon.
• BBG Real Estate Services.
• AgWest Farm Credit.
• Saffron Supply Co.
Radio station KYKN-AM will be on the scene, interviewing exhibitors and visitors alike.
Wednesday is designated OSHA Safety Seminar Day and offers 4 hours of continuing education credits. The morning session will be 8 a.m. to noon in Cascade Hall.
The afternoon session is a repeat of the morning session and will be 1 to 5 p.m. Go to the show’s website at northwestagshow.com for information about signing up.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.