Attendees look over the many offerings at the Northwest Ag Show, which opened for a three-day run Wednesday at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. The show is open until 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
SALEM — The Northwest Agricultural Show is in its second day at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.
Exhibitors are displaying a vast array of equipment and services, allowing attendees to check them out in person. From the biggest tractors to the smallest implements, they are all on display.
In addition, a full slate of seminars, including OSHA pesticide seminars, a look at irrigation management for hazelnut orchards using aerial imagery and an overview of the technical and financial assistance available from soil and water conservation districts, take place throughout the day. (See the attached stories.)
The doors are open until 5 p.m. Thursday. The ag show continues Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Admission and parking are free.
