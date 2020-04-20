The former NORPAC cooperative is suing several of its own growers because they’re demanding to be paid for crops, thus delaying the processor’s liquidation plan.
The company has filed a complaint asking a bankruptcy judge to declare that 10 member farms aren’t entitled to any payment for crops delivered in 2019 from the $40 million that it plans to disburse to other creditors.
Since last year, the 10 defendants have filed bankruptcy claims against NORPAC — which is now called North Pacific Canners & Packers — alleging the processor collectively owes them nearly $13 million.
That amount includes earnings that were retained by NORPAC instead of being paid out to farmers, who instead increased their ownership in the cooperative.
In bankruptcy proceedings, owners are the last in line for repayment and often don’t receive any money for their equity when a liquidated company’s debts exceed its assets.
However, the defendants in this case claim to be owed $2.3 million for last year’s corn, bean, cauliflower and broccoli crops, which are secured with agricultural liens that typically have top priority for repayment in bankruptcy.
In its lawsuit, the cooperative argues these claims should be “set to $0” because member farms are subordinate to all other debt holders under NORPAC’s articles of incorporation.
The defendants are effectively seeking repayment of “unpaid crop proceeds,” but due to the company’s net losses, their earnings are “less than zero” and thus their claims are worth nothing, according to the cooperative.
Member farms cannot file agricultural liens against their own cooperative under Oregon law and under the terms of their contracts with NORPAC, the complaint said.
Agricultural liens are only valid when crops are sold to a “purchaser” under Oregon law, which doesn’t include the cooperative to which a farmer belongs, the complaint said.
The liens filed by the farms have violated their contracts with NORPAC, causing “uncertainty and confusion” regarding the cooperative’s liquidation plan and forcing it to spend additional money to resolve the dispute, the complaint said.
If the cooperative prevails in the lawsuit, the defendants will also be liable for the company’s litigation costs under the terms of their contracts, the complaint said.
The complaint against these first 10 defendants should be considered a “test case” that will provide legal guidance for claims filed by other member farms against NORPAC, according to the cooperative.
Mark Comstock, an attorney for several of the defendants, said the farms do not believe the legal issues to be as “cut and dry” as alleged by the processor’s attorneys.
“We’re looking to see how we can maximize any recovery for growers who supplied NORPAC,” he said.
A key legal point that must be decided is whether the Oregon law that prohibits growers from filing agricultural liens against their own cooperative still applied to NORPAC after it filed for bankruptcy in August 2019, Comstock said.
At that point, the processor became a debtor-in-possession and was no longer covered by that statute, he said. “It’s no longer a cooperative, technically, and that’s what we want a bankruptcy judge to decide.”
Payments owed for crops delivered to the processor within 20 days immediately before its bankruptcy filing are also entitled to be treated as administrative claims, which receive a higher priority for repayment than general unsecured claims, Comstock said.
Aside from the lawsuit against these growers, the cooperative has also recently submitted its liquidation plan to the bankruptcy court under which the farmer-owners will receive no distribution of remaining funds.
After selling substantially all of NORPAC’s assets, including four processing facilities in Oregon and Washington, the cooperative has paid off CoBank — its biggest lender — with about $115 million of the proceeds.
The company has also substantially paid off all other creditors who had claims secured with collateral, including non-member farmers who were protected by the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act, the plan said.
That’s left the cooperative with roughly $40 million, consisting mostly of cash and accounts receivable for sold goods, which will be distributed among unsecured creditors, according to the plan.
NORPAC’s largest unsecured creditors include companies that provide packaging and cold storage services, as well as other food processors.
Under the liquidation plan, these and other “convenience class” unsecured creditors with claims over $10,000 will receive 50 percent of the money they’re owed, while the remaining funds will be split up proportionally among general unsecured creditors.
These general unsecured creditors can expect to recover 30 percent to 45 percent of their claims under the current version of the liquidation plan.
However, member farms are seeking $16 million to $18 million in payment for crops, while NORPAC is also accused of inflating the price of bulk goods it sold to the National Frozen Foods Corp. by $7 million.
If the cooperative loses these lawsuits, general unsecured creditors may only recover 10 percent to 20 percent of the money they’re owed, according to the plan.