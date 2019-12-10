Lineage Logistics, a Michigan-based cold storage company, has made an $49 million offer to buy the bankrupt NORPAC cooperative’s Oregon processing facilities in Brooks, Salem and Stayton.
NORPAC Foods has received a letter of intent to purchase the properties from Lineage Logistics, which would possibly lease the Brooks and Salem plants to the Oregon Potato Co., said Albert Kennedy, the cooperative’s attorney, during a Dec. 10 bankruptcy court hearing in Portland.
He did not discuss what Lineage Logistics planned to do with the Stayton facility.
Farm entrepreneur Frank Tiegs, owner of the Oregon Potato Co., had previously bid on NORPAC’s Oregon facilities and its processing plant in Quincy, Wash., but later backed out, citing environmental and regulatory concerns.
Last month, Tiegs again made a deal to acquire only the Quincy plant for $21.5 million as well as its inventory for $64 million to $72 million, depending on how quickly the transaction closes.
Meanwhile, the J.R. Simplot Co. plans to compete with Tiegs to buy NORPAC’s Quincy processing facility.
Simplot, a major agribusiness firm based in Boise, Idaho, has submitted its own asset purchase agreement to take over the Quincy plant for $21.5 million plus the value of its inventory, which is estimated now to be $72 million but will decrease to $64 million by early January, as well as an extra payment of $4 million.
According to a court document filed by Simplot, the company said its competing bid would provide a “higher and better value” than the offer made by Tiegs.
Kennedy, NORPAC’s attorney, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter McKittrick that the cooperative still considered the Oregon Potato Co.’s offer superior because it would take longer to close the Simplot deal, during which time NORPAC would continue losing millions of dollars.
However, the parties decided to engage in an auction for the Quincy plant that had not concluded at nearly 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Simplot and Tiegs had “bid up the price significantly” and planned to continue the auction after the bankruptcy court closed, the report the results to the judge on Dec. 11.
It also appears that Tiegs faces the threat of legal action for allegedly breaching the original agreement and defaming NORPAC by making negative comments about the company to the Capital Press in October.
A committee representing unsecured creditors — those who don’t have collateral for loans made to NORPAC — has asked a judge not to release Tiegs and his Oregon Potato Co. from legal liability under the deal to buy the Quincy facility.
The value of such a release from liability must be scrutinized by the bankruptcy court to ensure the purchase price is fair and equitable, according to the committee.
Under a legal precedent, it’s also possible for the creditors committee to pursue litigation to recover money on the debtor’s behalf, the document said.
CoBank, an agricultural lender and NORPAC’s largest creditor, said in a court document that it’s willing to extend until Jan. 3 a forbearance agreement under which it won’t seek to foreclose on NORPAC’s assets.
The bank wants to extend the agreement so that NORPAC can continue using its cash while negotiations over the sale of its assets are pending, the document said.
A hearing in bankruptcy court in Portland to discuss these matters is currently ongoing today, when the previous forbearance agreement expires.