The former NORPAC cooperative has potentially resolved the final lawsuit arising from its bankruptcy by recognizing that $650,000 it owes to Syngenta Seeds is a debt that’s secured with collateral.
By potentially settling all the litigation over its debts, the cooperative has set the stage for a new restructuring plan — which is soon expected to be introduced in bankruptcy court — to repay creditors whose loans to NORPAC aren’t secured by collateral.
Under an earlier proposal, unsecured creditors stood to be repaid for 10-45% of their claims, depending on the outcome of litigation.
According to its most recent operating report, the cooperative has $42 million available for disbursal after selling its assets and paying off major secured debts, though that amount would likely decrease if recent settlement deals are approved in bankruptcy court.
In a lawsuit filed in June, the cooperative sought a declaration that $885,000 that Syngenta had demanded for seed was mostly unsecured debt that’s of lower priority for repayment than debt that’s secured by collateral.
The cooperative, now called North Pacific Canners & Packers after selling its name and intellectual property, had already paid $400,000 of Syngenta’s claims but wanted to “claw back” that payment as having been “made in error.”
According to the cooperative, Syngenta’s agricultural liens largely weren’t valid because they attach only to the seed or proceeds from seed, but not to the crops from which the seed was grown — or the proceeds from those crops.
Under the settlement, Syngenta will be allowed to keep the $400,000 payment it previously received and will have another $250,000 recognized as a secured claim. The agreement must still be approved by a bankruptcy judge, as do the other recent settlements.
Since filing for bankruptcy protection last year, NORPAC became involved in five lawsuits with various entities.
The first complaint was filed by unsecured creditors over the validity of liens and security interests of Cobank, a major NORPAC creditor, but was dropped when those issues were resolved.
The second pertained to agribusiness entrepreneur Frank Tiegs, who claimed that NORPAC had overcharged him by $7 million for bulk crops but ended up settling the case for $2 million.
The third lawsuit involved farmers who demanded to be repaid for 2019 crops delivered to NORPAC. Under a proposed settlement in that case, growers would be paid $4.5 million of the $16 million they’re owed.
The fourth complaint related to seed payments to HM.Clause company, which agreed to accept a payment of $1.15 million, while the fifth lawsuit involved the recently settled dispute with Syngenta Seeds.