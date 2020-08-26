The former NORPAC cooperative is raising the possibility of former executives and board members facing lawsuits for financially mismanaging the bankrupt food processor.
In a disclosure statement explaining the newest version of its bankruptcy plan, the cooperative said “former officers and directors” may be liable for “breach of fiduciary duty and similar causes of action.”
Specifically, the cooperative said officers and directors could face claims of making payments to member farms that were “inconsistent” with NORPAC’s “organizational documents” and “historical payment practices.”
Former officers and directors may also be subject to allegations they failed to “properly monitor and maintain adequate inventory tracking, reporting and control systems” for the cooperative’s business operations, the proposed plan said.
The amount of money that could be recovered from former executives and board members “is unknown at this time,” the plan said.
While NORPAC’s officers and directors may not seek to recover such funds themselves, U.S. bankruptcy law allows creditors to obtain “derivative standing” to file complaints on the behalf of a bankrupt company.
For example, a committee representing unsecured creditors has asked a bankruptcy judge for permission to file a complaint on NORPAC’s behalf to “claw back” at least $5.3 million in past crop payments to member farms.
That claim may be dropped under a proposed settlement agreement that would resolve disputes between NORPAC, farmer-members and the unsecured creditors committee.
Another possibility is that lawsuits against executives or board members could be pursued by the “plan agent” that’s appointed to implement the bankruptcy plan and wind down NORPAC’s remaining financial affairs.
If all the settlements resolving litigation between NORPAC and other parties are finalized, the cooperative expects to have $28 million available for disbursal to unsecured creditors who are owed $67 million and to pay $5 million in professional fees to attorneys and others involved in bankruptcy proceedings.
The potential to pursue litigation against officers and directors, as well as a software company for breach of contract, are listed as NORPAC’s remaining assets aside from the cash.
Unsecured creditors with claims lower than $10,000 would receive 50% of what they’re owed under the plan, while other unsecured creditors can expect to recover about 25% to 35% of what they’re owed.
For the plan to be accepted, a majority of unsecured creditors with claims worth two-thirds of the total amount owed must vote in favor of it.
Since some creditors will not be fully repaid, the cooperative’s member farms aren’t entitled to receive any money under the bankruptcy plan, other than the $4.5 million they may receive for 2019 crop payments under the proposed settlement with NORPAC and unsecured creditors.